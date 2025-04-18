The occupiers have blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge: what is known

On the night of April 18, the occupiers blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Bridge: operational information".

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily closed - the message reads.

The message also called on everyone on the bridge to "remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security personnel."

Let us remind you

Oleksiy Neizhpapa hinted at the preparation of a new operation against the Crimean Bridge, referring to the saying "God loves a trinity". He also noted the successes in ensuring the safety of the grain corridor in the Black Sea.

Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge with ATACMS missiles in the summer of 2024 against the position of the USA - NYT