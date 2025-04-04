The Armed Forces of Ukraine's StratCom denied MP Bezuhla's information about excessive bonuses to the command. In 2024, the Commander-in-Chief's incentive fund amounted to UAH 19 million for 426 servicemen of various categories.
The special intelligence unit “Angels” rescued the family of a Ukrainian Navy officer from Crimea after they were detained by the FSB. The operation was conducted secretly on the order of the Navy Commander, and 4 people were evacuated.
The Ukrainian Navy Commander thanked for renaming a boulevard in Odesa in honor of Ukrainian sailors. This is a recognition of the merits of the military who defend Ukraine from Russian aggression at sea.
The last patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet left the occupied Crimea on July 15, a Ukrainian Navy spokesman said.
Zelenskyy met with Dutch ministers in Odesa to discuss military aid, including F-16s and air defense support, amid Russian attacks on the city.
Having received F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine will be able to strengthen its control over the Black Sea and challenge Russia's dominance in the region's airspace, the Ukrainian Navy commander believes.
The Ukrainian Navy received two boats donated by Estonia, named Irpin and Reni, during a ceremony at which naval flags were raised to mark their inclusion in the Ukrainian fleet.
During a visit to the port of Odesa, President Zelenskiy and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis saw how the Black Sea 'grain corridor' is working, exporting nearly 28 million tons of grain to 38 countries since russia withdrew from the grain deal despite ongoing russian attacks on port infrastructure.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is deploying a new grouping of mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea using two British Sandown-class mine countermeasures ships.
Ukraine's Navy commander said that Ukraine would have won the war faster if it had been allowed to use Western weapons to hit targets in Russia. Ukraine has managed to destroy more than two dozen Russian ships, but the admiral warned that new methods are needed as the enemy is adapting.
Ukraine's Navy commander says they will gladly accept two British frigates that the UK plans to decommission in 2024 due to a shortage of sailors. The UK Defense Secretary has previously stated that 2024 will be a crucial year for Ukraine's fate and that the UK will continue to support Kyiv.