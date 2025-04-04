Oleksiy Neizhpapa

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10672 views

06:32 PM • 18607 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58512 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203225 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116996 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382056 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304390 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212819 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243738 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254856 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66226 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17341 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37979 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122085 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 122809 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 203225 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 382056 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249904 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304390 views
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11288 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38522 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66764 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52749 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122146 views
Actual

Persons

News by theme

StratCom denies Bezuhlaya's statement about “million-dollar general bonuses”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's StratCom denied MP Bezuhla's information about excessive bonuses to the command. In 2024, the Commander-in-Chief's incentive fund amounted to UAH 19 million for 426 servicemen of various categories.

War • January 23, 07:54 PM • 38425 views

Family of a Ukrainian Navy officer evacuated from occupied Crimea under the nose of the Russian FSB

The special intelligence unit “Angels” rescued the family of a Ukrainian Navy officer from Crimea after they were detained by the FSB. The operation was conducted secretly on the order of the Navy Commander, and 4 people were evacuated.

War • October 7, 02:43 PM • 16591 views

Commander of the Ukrainian Navy thanks Kiper for renaming the boulevard in Odesa

The Ukrainian Navy Commander thanked for renaming a boulevard in Odesa in honor of Ukrainian sailors. This is a recognition of the merits of the military who defend Ukraine from Russian aggression at sea.

Society • August 1, 01:39 PM • 14620 views

The last patrol ship of the Russian Navy left the occupied Crimea - Pletenchuk

The last patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet left the occupied Crimea on July 15, a Ukrainian Navy spokesman said.

War • July 15, 12:00 PM • 108047 views

Zelenskiy says Ukraine is awaiting the arrival of Dutch F-16 fighters

Zelenskyy met with Dutch ministers in Odesa to discuss military aid, including F-16s and air defense support, amid Russian attacks on the city.

War • July 7, 06:21 PM • 80595 views

Thanks to F-16 fighters, Ukraine will be able to strengthen control over the Black Sea - Neizhpapa

Having received F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine will be able to strengthen its control over the Black Sea and challenge Russia's dominance in the region's airspace, the Ukrainian Navy commander believes.

War • July 5, 10:51 AM • 24188 views

The flags of the Ukrainian Navy were hoisted on the boats Irpin and Reni, which were donated by Estonia

The Ukrainian Navy received two boats donated by Estonia, named Irpin and Reni, during a ceremony at which naval flags were raised to mark their inclusion in the Ukrainian fleet.

War • May 2, 04:45 PM • 35844 views

In the port of Odesa, Zelenskyy and the Greek Prime Minister got acquainted with the functioning of the "grain corridor"

During a visit to the port of Odesa, President Zelenskiy and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis saw how the Black Sea 'grain corridor' is working, exporting nearly 28 million tons of grain to 38 countries since russia withdrew from the grain deal despite ongoing russian attacks on port infrastructure.

War • March 6, 07:07 PM • 64046 views

A new grouping will appear in the structure of the Ministry of Defense: mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is deploying a new grouping of mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea using two British Sandown-class mine countermeasures ships.

Announcements • February 16, 04:31 PM • 61225 views

We would have won the war faster if we had attacked Russia with Western weapons - Neizhpapa

Ukraine's Navy commander said that Ukraine would have won the war faster if it had been allowed to use Western weapons to hit targets in Russia. Ukraine has managed to destroy more than two dozen Russian ships, but the admiral warned that new methods are needed as the enemy is adapting.

War • January 28, 04:10 AM • 32242 views

Ukrainian Navy is interested in British ships - Neizhpapa

Ukraine's Navy commander says they will gladly accept two British frigates that the UK plans to decommission in 2024 due to a shortage of sailors. The UK Defense Secretary has previously stated that 2024 will be a crucial year for Ukraine's fate and that the UK will continue to support Kyiv.

War • January 28, 02:47 AM • 33069 views