A new grouping will appear in the structure of the Ministry of Defense: mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106903 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115237 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157837 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160994 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259280 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175737 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166583 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148492 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231169 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113131 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

A new grouping will appear in the structure of the Ministry of Defense: mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea

A new grouping will appear in the structure of the Ministry of Defense: mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61194 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is deploying a new grouping of mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea using two British Sandown-class mine countermeasures ships.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching a grouping of mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea. The government has already adopted a resolution regulating funding for the implementation of a project on mine safety in the sea. This was reported by the press service of the defense ministry, according to UNN.

Image

Details

It is noted that the adopted Government Resolution opens up funding for the implementation of the project for the supply and maintenance of two British Sandown-class mine countermeasures ships - Cherkasy and Chernihiv, as provided for in the Framework Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

 These ships are critically needed by Ukraine to clear the Black Sea of mines after a full-scale war, as they are modern mine countermeasures ships of this class. According to Ukrainian and NATO experts, the operation to eliminate mine danger in the Black Sea will last from 3 to 5 years, and the recommended sea routes and anchorages will take up to 6 months, but without these ships it may take longer.

- commented Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy.

Ukraine-UK Security Agreement: Stafanishyna says a similar agreement with the US is already being prepared14.01.24, 05:49 • 102544 views

The Ministry of Defense noted that these ships cannot yet arrive in Ukrainian waters, as this would contradict the Montreux Convention of 1936, which prohibits the passage of ships of belligerent countries through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles.

The conclusion of the relevant agreements is critically important. This will launch the formation of a maritime mine countermeasures group in the Black Sea and avoid image losses for Ukraine in the eyes of its strategic partner. After all, it was the United Kingdom that initiated the creation of the International Coalition of countries to restore the capabilities of our Navy. 

- Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr added.

Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania sign an agreement on joint demining of the Black Sea11.01.24, 13:52 • 23062 views

For reference

According to the Ministry, in 2022, two Sandown-class ships were withdrawn from the British fleet, named Cherkasy and Chernihiv, and were involved in multinational exercises under the Ukrainian flag. The supply agreement was signed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom. 

Image

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense ministry signed an agreement with a British company with extensive experience in servicing UK Navy ships. Ukraine will pay for the modernization, maintenance, equipment and spare parts of two minesweeper ships in accordance with loan agreements, the terms of which are approved in the Resolution.  

Ukrainian military uses drones to clear marine areas of mines08.02.24, 17:01 • 29128 views

Currently, the crews of the Cherkasy and Chernihiv are undergoing training as part of the mine action forces. In particular, the servicemen are mastering the use of anti-mine weapons, tactical techniques and methods of demining in accordance with NATO standards. 

Image

It is noted that the teams have completed the first stage of training of mine countermeasures ships and received positive marks based on the results of the certification of NATO specialists during the Joint Warrior 23-II exercise. In the future, the servicemen will undergo intensive training of the ships to operate in any conditions - both individually and as part of a formation. 

This year, Cherkasy and Chernihiv will participate in three international exercises. At the final stage, NATO experts will certify the ships for interoperability to operate as part of NATO's shipboard mine countermeasures groups.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

