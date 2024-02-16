A new grouping will appear in the structure of the Ministry of Defense: mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching a grouping of mine countermeasures forces in the Black Sea. The government has already adopted a resolution regulating funding for the implementation of a project on mine safety in the sea. This was reported by the press service of the defense ministry, according to UNN.

It is noted that the adopted Government Resolution opens up funding for the implementation of the project for the supply and maintenance of two British Sandown-class mine countermeasures ships - Cherkasy and Chernihiv, as provided for in the Framework Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

These ships are critically needed by Ukraine to clear the Black Sea of mines after a full-scale war, as they are modern mine countermeasures ships of this class. According to Ukrainian and NATO experts, the operation to eliminate mine danger in the Black Sea will last from 3 to 5 years, and the recommended sea routes and anchorages will take up to 6 months, but without these ships it may take longer. - commented Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy.

The Ministry of Defense noted that these ships cannot yet arrive in Ukrainian waters, as this would contradict the Montreux Convention of 1936, which prohibits the passage of ships of belligerent countries through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles.

The conclusion of the relevant agreements is critically important. This will launch the formation of a maritime mine countermeasures group in the Black Sea and avoid image losses for Ukraine in the eyes of its strategic partner. After all, it was the United Kingdom that initiated the creation of the International Coalition of countries to restore the capabilities of our Navy. - Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr added.

For reference

According to the Ministry, in 2022, two Sandown-class ships were withdrawn from the British fleet, named Cherkasy and Chernihiv, and were involved in multinational exercises under the Ukrainian flag. The supply agreement was signed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense ministry signed an agreement with a British company with extensive experience in servicing UK Navy ships. Ukraine will pay for the modernization, maintenance, equipment and spare parts of two minesweeper ships in accordance with loan agreements, the terms of which are approved in the Resolution.

Currently, the crews of the Cherkasy and Chernihiv are undergoing training as part of the mine action forces. In particular, the servicemen are mastering the use of anti-mine weapons, tactical techniques and methods of demining in accordance with NATO standards.

It is noted that the teams have completed the first stage of training of mine countermeasures ships and received positive marks based on the results of the certification of NATO specialists during the Joint Warrior 23-II exercise. In the future, the servicemen will undergo intensive training of the ships to operate in any conditions - both individually and as part of a formation.

This year, Cherkasy and Chernihiv will participate in three international exercises. At the final stage, NATO experts will certify the ships for interoperability to operate as part of NATO's shipboard mine countermeasures groups.