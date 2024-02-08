Ukrainian military uses drones to clear marine areas of mines

As part of the demining of marine areas, Ukrainian specialists are using drones to survey the sea. This was reported by the press service of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport and Communications , UNN reports .

Details

The agency said that modern UAVs for technical inspection of territories before demining have proven to be effective in inspecting agricultural land in the de-occupied territories.

Currently, one of these UAV complexes is successfully operating and surveying marine areas to detect magnetic anomalies and the presence of magnetized foreign objects in the water

Over two weeks of work, we have already surveyed more than 40 hectares of water. Difficulties in the work arise due to unfavorable weather conditions - rain, fog, wind, waves on the water. That's why every outing is like a quest. But after almost a year of working with the system, we have not only learned it, but also know the ins and outs - said military crew commander Senior Lieutenant Yaroslav Dubnevych.

According to him, Ukrainian specialists are constantly communicating with the developers, but the system is proving to be excellent and efficient.

Addendum

The agency said that in general, the V2MAG magnetic anomaly detection system can survey waters up to 10 meters deep.

After scanning the territory, specialized software creates a map of magnetic anomalies, which is analyzed and provides the coordinates of potential IEDs.

The work process is complex, but no less interesting, and most importantly, necessary. Every meter of territory surveyed brings us closer to victory - summarized in the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety.

Recall

Ukraine has allocated UAH 3 billion from the state budget for humanitarian demining programs and is working to compensate farmers for demining their land before the sowing season.