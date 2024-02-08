Ukrainian military uses drones to clear marine areas of mines

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103428 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130936 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131504 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170234 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277317 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178056 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245735 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32600 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95678 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92841 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100794 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47276 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277316 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245735 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230914 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242139 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12531 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130935 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104245 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104348 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120597 views
Ukrainian military uses drones to clear marine areas of mines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29130 views

Ukrainian specialists use drones to survey marine areas and detect magnetic anomalies that may indicate the presence of underwater explosive devices as part of demining activities.

As part of the demining of marine areas, Ukrainian specialists are using drones to survey the sea. This was reported by the press service of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport and Communications , UNN reports .

Details 

The agency said that modern UAVs for technical inspection of territories before demining have proven to be effective in inspecting agricultural land in the de-occupied territories.

11.10.23, 12:24 • 302161 view

Currently, one of these UAV complexes is successfully operating and surveying marine areas to detect magnetic anomalies and the presence of magnetized foreign objects in the water

Over two weeks of work, we have already surveyed more than 40 hectares of water. Difficulties in the work arise due to unfavorable weather conditions - rain, fog, wind, waves on the water. That's why every outing is like a quest. But after almost a year of working with the system, we have not only learned it, but also know the ins and outs

- said military crew commander Senior Lieutenant Yaroslav Dubnevych.

According to him, Ukrainian specialists are constantly communicating with the developers, but the system is proving to be excellent and efficient.

Addendum

The agency said that in general, the V2MAG magnetic anomaly detection system can survey waters up to 10 meters deep.

After scanning the territory, specialized software creates a map of magnetic anomalies, which is analyzed and provides the coordinates of potential IEDs. 

The work process is complex, but no less interesting, and most importantly, necessary. Every meter of territory surveyed brings us closer to victory

- summarized in the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety.

Recall

Ukraine has allocated UAH 3 billion from the state budget for humanitarian demining programs and is working to compensate farmers for demining their land before the sowing season.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising