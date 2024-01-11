ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106005 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115076 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145836 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141713 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178554 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172528 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286263 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178330 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167331 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148910 views

Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania sign an agreement on joint demining of the Black Sea

Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania sign an agreement on joint demining of the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23063 views

Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania agreed to form a task force to clear the Black Sea of sea mines, which will improve shipping safety.

Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania have signed an agreement to jointly combat sea mines that threaten navigation in the Black Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

Details

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler said that the memorandum provides for the creation of a task force on mine action between the three NATO allies to combat drifting mines.

Turkey sends its F-16 fighter jets to Romania to participate in NATO's Black Sea patrols05.12.23, 03:15 • 31354 views

We have jointly decided to sign a protocol between the three countries in order to more effectively combat mine risk in the Black Sea by improving our existing close cooperation and coordination

- Güler explained .

The Turkish official also admits that after the end of the war in Ukraine, other countries could take part in the demining of the Black Sea.

Addendum

The initiative of the three countries aims to make shipping safer, including for ships transporting grain from Ukraine.

Once the agreement is signed, the operational planning process will begin, with the aim of developing detailed documents and instructions for the group's actions. This process can take up to several months.

Thanks to maritime attack drones, Ukraine has created a 200-mile security zone in the Black Sea 22.12.23, 17:05 • 26368 views

Earlier, the Bulgarian government emphasized that the group’s activities would not be directed against any other country.It is expected that the Black Sea demining operation will help improve cooperation and good neighborly relations between the participants.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey intend to sign a joint agreement in Istanbul on demining the Black Sea to improve the safety of navigation due to the risks associated with the war in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising