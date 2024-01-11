Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania sign an agreement on joint demining of the Black Sea

Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania have signed an agreement to jointly combat sea mines that threaten navigation in the Black Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

Details

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler said that the memorandum provides for the creation of a task force on mine action between the three NATO allies to combat drifting mines.

Turkey sends its F-16 fighter jets to Romania to participate in NATO's Black Sea patrols

We have jointly decided to sign a protocol between the three countries in order to more effectively combat mine risk in the Black Sea by improving our existing close cooperation and coordination - Güler explained .

The Turkish official also admits that after the end of the war in Ukraine, other countries could take part in the demining of the Black Sea.

Addendum

The initiative of the three countries aims to make shipping safer, including for ships transporting grain from Ukraine.

Once the agreement is signed, the operational planning process will begin, with the aim of developing detailed documents and instructions for the group's actions. This process can take up to several months.

Thanks to maritime attack drones, Ukraine has created a 200-mile security zone in the Black Sea

Earlier, the Bulgarian government emphasized that the group’s activities would not be directed against any other country.It is expected that the Black Sea demining operation will help improve cooperation and good neighborly relations between the participants.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey intend to sign a joint agreement in Istanbul on demining the Black Sea to improve the safety of navigation due to the risks associated with the war in Ukraine.