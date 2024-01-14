Ukraine-UK Security Agreement: Stafanishyna says a similar agreement with the US is already being prepared

The Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, said that a security agreement is being prepared to be signed by Ukraine with the United States. It will be similar to the agreement signed with the United Kingdom. She said this during an all-Ukrainian telethon, UNN reports.

"I would like to draw attention to the fact that each country acts in accordance with its own model of procedures. It is not necessary that all agreements to be concluded by Ukraine will have the same name, the same scope, and the same obligations. For example, the European Union is currently preparing a position on security guarantees, and the agreement signed between Ukraine and the UK has a different title, but the content is the same. All of these documents confirm, first, that Ukraine will be a NATO member, that these guarantees are given before the decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO is made and continue to be implemented in the same scope as part of Ukraine's membership in NATO. (...) The same agreement is being prepared with the United States with a large number of countries that have signed a declaration of support for Ukraine," Stefanishyna said.

