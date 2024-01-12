A historic treaty: Ukraine and Britain sign security agreement in Kyiv

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 30403 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105501 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133849 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133340 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173884 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170734 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279112 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178108 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167088 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148766 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43625 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101065 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100649 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102584 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59418 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 30476 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279112 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247214 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232393 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257786 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23937 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133850 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105169 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105214 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121416 views
A historic treaty: Ukraine and Britain sign security agreement in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30412 views

Ukraine and the United Kingdom sign a security agreement in Kyiv. The agreement is valid until Ukraine's potential membership in NATO. The UK also promised to provide Ukraine with more than $3 billion in aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and  British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a security agreement between the two countries in Kyiv . The British prime minister also announced the allocation of 2.5 billion pounds (over $3 billion) in aid to Ukraine, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Details 

Zelenskyy called the signed document an "unprecedented security agreement." As defined, the agreement will remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

The British prime minister also announced the allocation of 2.5 billion pounds (over $3 billion) in aid to Ukraine. 

"I am delighted to be here today to announce an increase in the assistance we are providing. The aid we have already provided will last until the beginning of this year. We are therefore acting ahead of its expiry by announcing a new commitment of £2.5 billion - more than we have provided in previous years," Sunak said. 

He noted that this demonstrates Britain's determination to support Ukraine.

He said he was sending a strong message of support, "so that Vladimir Putin understands that we are not going anywhere.

"I am here with one clear message. The United Kingdom stands with Ukraine," the Prime Minister added.

"Today we stand side by side as friends and allies. This is a signal to the world: Ukraine is not alone," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

