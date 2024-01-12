A historic treaty: Ukraine and Britain sign security agreement in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a security agreement between the two countries in Kyiv . The British prime minister also announced the allocation of 2.5 billion pounds (over $3 billion) in aid to Ukraine, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Zelenskyy called the signed document an "unprecedented security agreement." As defined, the agreement will remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

"I am delighted to be here today to announce an increase in the assistance we are providing. The aid we have already provided will last until the beginning of this year. We are therefore acting ahead of its expiry by announcing a new commitment of £2.5 billion - more than we have provided in previous years," Sunak said.

He noted that this demonstrates Britain's determination to support Ukraine.

He said he was sending a strong message of support, "so that Vladimir Putin understands that we are not going anywhere.

"I am here with one clear message. The United Kingdom stands with Ukraine," the Prime Minister added.

"Today we stand side by side as friends and allies. This is a signal to the world: Ukraine is not alone," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.