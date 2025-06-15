$41.490.00
"Thrust not achieved": last words of Air India pilot before disaster that claimed more than 240 lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

Air India plane bound for London crashes in Ahmedabad. Pilot's last words: "Thrust not achieved", "falling". 240 people died in the plane crash, only one passenger survived.

"Thrust not achieved": last words of Air India pilot before disaster that claimed more than 240 lives

An Air India plane en route from Ahmedabad to London crashed minutes after takeoff, crashing into a medical dormitory. Before the disaster, the pilot managed to send a message: "Thrust not achieved", "falling", "the communication line during this transmission is very weak", "Soon".

This is reported by UNN with reference to IndiaToday.

Details

According to sources of the publication, "the pilot of Air India, which operated the London-Ahmedabad flight, sent a message to the air traffic control (ATC) of Ahmedabad before the crash."

"Thrust not achieved", "falling", "the communication line during this transmission is very weak", "Soon" - these were the last messages sent by the Air India pilot to the air traffic control (ATC) at Ahmedabad Airport after the flight to London crashed into a medical dormitory minutes after takeoff

- India Today TV sources reported.

The nature of the messages sent by the Air India pilot to air traffic control indicated that something went wrong with the plane after flight AI171 descended after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 13:37 on Thursday.

Addition

Only one passenger survived the plane crash in Ahmedabad. 229 passengers and 12 crew members died, and the survivor is a British citizen of Indian origin.

The Pentagon has officially accepted an elite Boeing 747 from Qatar for modernization as Trump's plane22.05.25, 03:31 • 3576 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

