The Pentagon has officially accepted an elite Boeing 747 from Qatar for modernization as Trump's plane
The US has officially received a Boeing 747 from Qatar, which will be converted for President Trump. The US Air Force will be responsible for upgrading the aircraft.
The Pentagon has officially accepted a luxury Boeing 747 aircraft from Qatar, which US President Donald Trump will use after modernization. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.
According to US Department of Defense spokesman Sean Parnell, the Trump administration accepted the Boeing 747 from Qatar "in accordance with all federal regulations and ordinances."
The Ministry of Defense will make efforts to ensure proper security measures and functional requirements for the aircraft used to transport the President of the United States.
The publication indicates that the aircraft has officially been transferred to the US Air Force, which will be responsible for its modernization in accordance with the requirements for presidential aircraft.
"This may require a complete disassembly of the Boeing 747 in order to install the necessary equipment - and as a result, the cost of modernization will exceed the cost of the aircraft itself," the article says.
It recently became known that Qatar intends to donate a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to the United States, which is also called the "flying palace". The aircraft will probably be used as the new Air Force One of the US President.
Later, Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, stated that the country is not planning to donate the aircraft to US President Donald Trump, but is discussing the transfer of the aircraft at the official intergovernmental level.
