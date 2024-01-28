ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
We would have won the war faster if we had attacked Russia with Western weapons - Neizhpapa

We would have won the war faster if we had attacked Russia with Western weapons - Neizhpapa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32218 views

Ukraine's Navy commander said that Ukraine would have won the war faster if it had been allowed to use Western weapons to hit targets in Russia. Ukraine has managed to destroy more than two dozen Russian ships, but the admiral warned that new methods are needed as the enemy is adapting.

Ukraine would have won the war faster if it had permission to fire British and other Western weapons at targets deep in Russia, Ukrainian Navy Commander Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa told Sky News in an interview, UNN reports .

Details

Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa told Sky News that the course of the entire conflict would have been completely different if Ukrainian troops had been allowed to use Western munitions without restriction from the very beginning.

The UK, US and other allies only agreed last year to start providing Ukraine with longer-range missiles. Ukrainian troops have used them to hit targets in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, but not deep inside Russia for fear of escalation.

Our successes in 2022 and 2023 were the result of complex but innovative solutions that did not exist before

said the Navy Commander.

Ukraine is believed to have destroyed more than two dozen Russian vessels, forcing Moscow to recall several warships from Crimea to the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

These actions made it more difficult for Russia to enforce its naval blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which was introduced to reduce Kyiv's ability to export grain.

Addendum Addendum

The admiral noted that the naval war has two goals: to prevent the Russian fleet from attacking Ukraine and to ensure that ships have access to Ukrainian ports.

But as the full-scale invasion entered its third year, he warned that previous methods of attack may no longer work.

The enemy is adapting, and we must adapt. Modern warfare is a war of technology. Whoever wins in the technological sense will win

He said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
oleksiy-neizhpapaOleksiy Neizhpapa
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
black-seaBlack Sea
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
krymCrimea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

