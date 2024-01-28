Ukrainian Navy is interested in British ships - Neizhpapa

The Ukrainian Navy will gladly accept two British warships that the Royal Navy will have to write off due to a lack of sailors. Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa said this in an interview with Sky News, UNN reports .

Details

Of course, the Navy needs warships, because we understand that without ships there is no navy. If such a decision is made on the possibility of transferring two frigates to the Ukrainian Navy, we will be very happy he noted.

Earlier, the media reported that the UK is forced to decommission warships in order to redirect the sailors who serve them to new class frigates. It was noted that in 2024 the frigates HMS Argyll and the recently repaired HMS Westminster will be decommissioned.

Appendix

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Grant Shepps said that 2024 would be a turning point for Ukraine, as the country's fate would be decided during this period. He also noted that London will continue to support Kyiv, as the Ukrainian conflict is existential for Western countries. Shepps reminded that since 2015, the UK has trained about 60,000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

