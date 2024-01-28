ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Ukrainian Navy is interested in British ships - Neizhpapa

Ukrainian Navy is interested in British ships - Neizhpapa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33046 views

Ukraine's Navy commander says they will gladly accept two British frigates that the UK plans to decommission in 2024 due to a shortage of sailors. The UK Defense Secretary has previously stated that 2024 will be a crucial year for Ukraine's fate and that the UK will continue to support Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Navy will gladly accept two British warships that the Royal Navy will have to write off due to a lack of sailors. Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa said this in an interview with Sky News, UNN reports .

Details

Of course, the Navy needs warships, because we understand that without ships there is no navy. If such a decision is made on the possibility of transferring two frigates to the Ukrainian Navy, we will be very happy

 he noted.

Earlier, the media reported that the UK is forced to decommission warships in order to redirect the sailors who serve them to new class frigates. It was noted that in 2024 the frigates HMS Argyll and the recently repaired HMS Westminster will be decommissioned.

Appendix

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Grant Shepps said that 2024 would be a turning point for Ukraine, as the country's fate would be decided during this period. He also noted that London will continue to support Kyiv, as the Ukrainian conflict is existential for Western countries. Shepps reminded that since 2015, the UK has trained about 60,000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed or damaged 35 Russian ships - Navy spokesman23.01.24, 02:21 • 22363 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
hms-westminster-f237HMS Westminster (F237)
hms-argyll-f231HMS Argyll (F231)
oleksiy-neizhpapaOleksiy Neizhpapa
royal-navyRoyal Navy
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon
kyivKyiv

