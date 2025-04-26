$41.690.02
The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Norway discussed the issue of joint weapons production

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Norway discussed cooperation in the economic and defense spheres, paying special attention to the joint production of weapons. Norway has allocated $8 billion to support Ukraine.

The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Norway discussed the issue of joint weapons production

Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Norway Denys Shmyhal and Jonas Gahr Støre discussed cooperation in the economic and defense spheres. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington, UNN reports with reference to the Government Portal.

Details

It is noted that the parties discussed the issue of joint production of weapons. The head of the Ukrainian government emphasized that there are already examples of successful cooperation in this area and the countries strive to develop and expand cooperation.

We count on the assistance of the Government of Norway in supporting companies that are interested in investing in Ukraine. This is an investment not only in Ukrainian defense capabilities, but also in the security of all of Europe.

- Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

The Prime Minister also noted the importance of supporting our state and Norway's allocation of $8 billion for Ukraine this year.

The vast majority of these funds are directed to military needs. In the last two weeks, $1.4 billion has been allocated for artillery ammunition and military training, and two smaller packages for strengthening the healthcare system and rebuilding Ukraine.

- the Head of Government informed.

He emphasized that Norway is and remains an important ally of our state and thanked for the co-leadership in the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, as well as the active and effective participation in the air force, air defense/missile defense, drone and electronic warfare coalitions.

Also at the meeting, government officials discussed economic cooperation between the two countries. An important topic of conversation was Ukraine's efforts to end the war.

Recall

The Ukrainian defense industry provides more than 40% of the front's needs, and it is planned to increase production to $35 billion by 2025. The government is developing support programs for manufacturers.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Jonas Gahr Støre
Washington, D.C.
MIM-104 Patriot
Norway
Europe
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
