The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis has ended in the Vatican: the coffin with the pontiff's body has been closed

The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis has ended in the Vatican, after which his coffin was closed. This is reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Vatican press service, the farewell ceremony to the coffin of Pope Francis has ended, and his coffin has been closed.

According to officials, the coffin closing ceremony took place at 8:00 p.m. local time on Friday at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome - reports ABC News.

It is noted that during the ceremony, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who temporarily served as the Vatican's administrator until the election of a new pope, read out an act, which was then placed in the coffin at the end of the ceremony.

Let us remind you

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta house.

The likely cause of death is believed to be a stroke, according to media reports, but the Vatican has not yet provided official confirmation.

According to police, about 200,000 people are expected to attend Pope Francis' funeral. About a million people will try to see the procession in Rome.

"His eyes were open, but he didn't answer me": doctor tells about the last moments of Pope Francis' life