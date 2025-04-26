$41.690.02
Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

April 25, 04:43 PM

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
4m/s
86%
747 mm
The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis has ended in the Vatican: the coffin with the pontiff's body has been closed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The coffin of Pope Francis was closed in the Vatican after the farewell ceremony. About 200,000 people are expected to attend the funeral, and the cause of death is said to be a stroke.

The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis has ended in the Vatican: the coffin with the pontiff's body has been closed

The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis has ended in the Vatican, after which his coffin was closed. This is reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Vatican press service, the farewell ceremony to the coffin of Pope Francis has ended, and his coffin has been closed.

According to officials, the coffin closing ceremony took place at 8:00 p.m. local time on Friday at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome

- reports ABC News.

It is noted that during the ceremony, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who temporarily served as the Vatican's administrator until the election of a new pope, read out an act, which was then placed in the coffin at the end of the ceremony.

Let us remind you

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta house.

The likely cause of death is believed to be a stroke, according to media reports, but the Vatican has not yet provided official confirmation.

According to police, about 200,000 people are expected to attend Pope Francis' funeral. About a million people will try to see the procession in Rome.

"His eyes were open, but he didn't answer me": doctor tells about the last moments of Pope Francis' life25.04.25, 11:53 • 7370 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

