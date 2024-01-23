Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed or damaged 35 Russian ships - Navy spokesman

The defense forces have already destroyed or damaged 35 Russian ships. This was reported by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon United News, UNN reports .

Details

Pletenchuk clarified that 22 units of the enemy fleet were destroyed and 13 were damaged. He emphasized that this is a significant figure given the total number.

At the same time, cruise missile carriers are among the priority targets for destruction. In particular, there are ten units of such equipment, including four submarines, in the Azov and Black Sea region.

Cruise missile carriers pose the greatest threat. This is a long-range weapon that can be used from different locations in the Black Sea, and it is possible to maintain a certain distance, as far as possible in the sea, in order to somehow realize security. As of today, these ships are the biggest threat to Ukraine Pletenchuk said.

Also, Russia's large landing ships are of no less interest to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

