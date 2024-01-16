Fewer enemy ships in Sevastopol bays: satellite images

There are fewer and fewer Russian ships in the Sevastopol bays of the temporarily occupied Crimea. As of January 15, the frigate berth is almost empty, and the submarine Rostov-on-Don is still in dry dock. Satellite photos were posted on social network X by OSINT researcher MT Anderson, according to UNN.

January 15, 2024. Every time we see fewer and fewer (ships-ed). The submarine looks empty after last week's visit by Alrosa 877V (though it's cloudy, so not 100% sure) - captioned the photo by researcher MT Anderson.

He noted that the frigate berth is also almost empty (there are vessels of the Kryvak, Aleksandrit and Grisha classes)

Also, the Rostov-on-Don submarine, damaged by the Ukrainian military on September 13 last year, is still in dry dock

"Rostov-on-Don is still in dry dock and there are several Ropukhs, some in working order, some not. "Ivan Khurs has also returned to the Southern Bay," the researcher said.

Recall

In a commentary to UNN , the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov saidthat a Russian large landing ship and a submarine were damaged in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol on the night of Wednesday, September 13.

The Russian Ministry of Defense then claimed that the Ordzhonikidze shipyard in Sevastopol was hit. As a result, the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine and the Minsk large amphibious assault ship were damaged.