The Kremlin is ready to conclude an agreement on the "Ukrainian settlement", but this requires agreeing on a number of key elements. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, in order to reach a peace agreement, the parties need to finalize the details and reach mutually acceptable conditions.

We are ready for an agreement, but there are certain elements that need to be finalized - said the Russian diplomat.

He added that Moscow does not refuse dialogue and is ready to consider various proposals for a "peaceful settlement of the conflict." At the same time, Russia is closely monitoring the position of Western countries and hopes for a constructive approach from their side.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls for strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation and increasing the supply of air defense systems due to the increase in the number of civilian casualties. In April 2025, 848 victims were recorded.

