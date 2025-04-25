The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

The Russians have occupied the village of Kalinove in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region. This was reported by DeepState analysts, informs UNN.

Details

According to them, the enemy also had some success in the area of the settlements of Berezivka and Tarasivka.

The enemy occupied Kalinove, and also advanced near Berezivka and Tarasivka - the message says.

It is worth adding that Berezivka and Tarasivka are located in the Pokrovsky direction. This section has recently remained the hottest on the front.

Let us remind you

During Thursday, the Russians carried out almost 150 attacks against Ukrainian positions and more than 4,500 shellings, including from heavy weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the situation at the front for the day of April 24. According to him, in fact, the Russians tried to "develop assault actions under the cover of their massive strike."

