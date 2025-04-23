The war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, reports UNN.

The journalist noted that according to some sources, US special envoy Steve Witkoff explained to Donald Trump that the easiest way to ensure a ceasefire would be to give Russia control over the four regions it annexed in 2022.

Commenting on this, Peskov said: "This is exactly what Putin said before representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry."

Asked if the war would end immediately if Ukraine agreed, Peskov replied: "If Ukraine withdrew its troops from these four regions, then yes. All four regions are enshrined in our Constitution as an integral part of Russia."

The journalist noted that in military terms, the Russian Federation did not receive all these four regions.

"There are territories in these regions that, from our point of view, are occupied by the current Kyiv regime," Peskov claims cynically.

The Kremlin spokesman said that he calls these regions occupied, because they allegedly entered the administrative borders of the Russian Federation as a result of the so-called referendums.

Axios reported that Washington expects an official response from Kyiv to the proposed terms for ending the war, which actually consolidate the temporarily occupied territories for the terrorist Russian Federation.

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance announced information about a peace agreement in Ukraine and stressed that the United States is ready to abandon mediation between Russia and Ukraine if both parties do not say "yes" to their proposal.