Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 5398 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM • 22844 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 54449 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 38355 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 66527 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 40341 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 35365 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32102 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35039 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44448 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Publications
Exclusives
The Kremlin has once again stated its conditions for an "instant" end to the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4302 views

peskov stated that the war would end instantly if Ukraine withdraws its troops from the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. He claims that these regions are part of the Russian Federation.

The Kremlin has once again stated its conditions for an "instant" end to the war

The war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, reports UNN.

Details

The journalist noted that according to some sources, US special envoy Steve Witkoff explained to Donald Trump that the easiest way to ensure a ceasefire would be to give Russia control over the four regions it annexed in 2022.

Witkoff suggested that Trump "allow" Russia to take four regions of Ukraine - media11.04.25, 21:41 • 54644 views

Commenting on this, Peskov said: "This is exactly what Putin said before representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry."

Asked if the war would end immediately if Ukraine agreed, Peskov replied: "If Ukraine withdrew its troops from these four regions, then yes. All four regions are enshrined in our Constitution as an integral part of Russia."

Withdrawal of troops from 4 regions and non-aligned status: Putin again talks about negotiations with Ukraine, but names his conditions14.06.24, 14:31 • 51832 views

The journalist noted that in military terms, the Russian Federation did not receive all these four regions.

"There are territories in these regions that, from our point of view, are occupied by the current Kyiv regime," Peskov claims cynically.

The Kremlin spokesman said that he calls these regions occupied, because they allegedly entered the administrative borders of the Russian Federation as a result of the so-called referendums.

Trump considers the occupied territories to be the central issue in the war22.03.25, 10:38 • 30882 views

Addition

Axios reported that Washington expects an official response from Kyiv to the proposed terms for ending the war, which actually consolidate the temporarily occupied territories for the terrorist Russian Federation.

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance announced information about a peace agreement in Ukraine and stressed that the United States is ready to abandon mediation between Russia and Ukraine if both parties do not say "yes" to their proposal. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
