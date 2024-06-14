Withdrawal of troops from 4 regions and non-aligned status: Putin again talks about negotiations with Ukraine, but names his conditions

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to start negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, but Ukraine needs to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions and declare Ukraine's non-nuclear and non-aligned status, UNN reports .

Details

"Today we are making another real peace proposal, it is not about freezing the conflict, but about its final end, if the West and Kyiv refuse, it is their responsibility for the bloodshed," Putin said.

The dictator said that Russia was ready to sit down at the negotiating table even tomorrow, and added that the essence of the talks was not to freeze the war, but to end it completely. Putin added that for this purpose Ukraine needed to withdraw troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions within the administrative borders and announced its refusal to join NATO.

The illegitimate leader also spoke again about Ukraine's non-nuclear and non-aligned status, as well as "demilitarization" and "denazification.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is from the entire territory of these regions within their administrative borders that existed at the time of their accession to Ukraine. As soon as Kyiv declares that it is ready for such a decision and begins the actual withdrawal of troops from these regions, as well as officially announces the abandonment of plans to join NATO, we will immediately, literally at the same minute, order a ceasefire and start negotiations. I repeat, we will do this immediately," Putin added.

In addition, the dictator called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

Recall

The UK introduces new sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" ships as part of coordinated action with G7 partners to support Ukraine.