Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Counterfeit for 3.6 million: a large-scale scheme of illegal trafficking of excisable goods was exposed in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

A group of 6 people involved in the production and sale of counterfeit tobacco products was exposed in Sumy. Goods worth UAH 3.6 million were seized.

Counterfeit for 3.6 million: a large-scale scheme of illegal trafficking of excisable goods was exposed in Sumy region

In Sumy, law enforcement officers liquidated a large-scale scheme of illegal trafficking of excisable products - 6 people were notified of suspicion. They will all bear criminal responsibility for what they have done. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (DPSU), the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a group of six people were engaged in the production and sale of illegally manufactured tobacco products of dubious quality in Sumy.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized significant volumes of counterfeit products from the suspects. In particular, 7,240 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps, 220 bags and 74 packaged packets of tobacco, 611,000 sleeves for stuffing, equipment for the production of cigarettes, as well as 160 liters of alcohol, mobile phones and rough notes

- the DPSU post reads.

It is noted that the total value of the seized products is more than UAH 3.6 million.

Currently, all six defendants have been notified of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal manufacture, storage, sale or transportation for the purpose of sale of excisable goods)

- the border guards said.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the issue of taking into account the qualifying element - committing a crime by an organized group - is being resolved.

The measures were carried out by a joint interdepartmental group, which included employees of operational search units of the 5th border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, investigators of the Investigation Department of the National Police in the Sumy region, and employees of the Department of Strategic Investigations in the Sumy region, under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

We will remind

A scheme for the sale of counterfeit cigarettes was exposed in Rivne. A local resident sold large batches of cigarettes without documents, more than 250 packs without excise were seized.

Cannabis extract with THC was smuggled into Ukraine from Poland: a criminal group of 13 people has been exposed21.03.25, 09:33 • 10937 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Sums
