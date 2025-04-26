Counterfeit for 3.6 million: a large-scale scheme of illegal trafficking of excisable goods was exposed in Sumy region

In Sumy, law enforcement officers liquidated a large-scale scheme of illegal trafficking of excisable products - 6 people were notified of suspicion. They will all bear criminal responsibility for what they have done. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (DPSU), the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

According to the investigation, a group of six people were engaged in the production and sale of illegally manufactured tobacco products of dubious quality in Sumy.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized significant volumes of counterfeit products from the suspects. In particular, 7,240 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps, 220 bags and 74 packaged packets of tobacco, 611,000 sleeves for stuffing, equipment for the production of cigarettes, as well as 160 liters of alcohol, mobile phones and rough notes - the DPSU post reads.

It is noted that the total value of the seized products is more than UAH 3.6 million.

Currently, all six defendants have been notified of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal manufacture, storage, sale or transportation for the purpose of sale of excisable goods) - the border guards said.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the issue of taking into account the qualifying element - committing a crime by an organized group - is being resolved.

The measures were carried out by a joint interdepartmental group, which included employees of operational search units of the 5th border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, investigators of the Investigation Department of the National Police in the Sumy region, and employees of the Department of Strategic Investigations in the Sumy region, under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

