StratCom denies Bezuhlaya's statement about “million-dollar general bonuses”

The statement of MP Mariana Bezuhla about the so-called "million-dollar bonuses" to the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a fake. This was stated by the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom), UNN reports.

"Some media outlets, referring to the post of MP Mariana Bezuhla, spread a fake about the so-called "million-dollar bonuses". The statements made by the MP are untrue and only help the enemy to sow discord and distrust in Ukrainian society," the statement said.

The StratCom emphasized that the military command is ready to provide the necessary clarifications to disseminate the truthful information.

"Article 15 of Section II of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine' provides for an exhaustive list of incentives applicable to military personnel. Among them are, inter alia, cash bonuses - in addition to valuable gifts, badges and insignia, certificates, letters of commendation, etc. To provide such bonuses and valuable gifts, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine annually issues a separate order within the amounts provided for by the Law "On the State Budget of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Thus, commanders and heads of the Armed Forces, their branches and individual troops (forces) receive an annual bonus fund to encourage personnel with cash bonuses - to further motivate the best servicemen, within the framework of the implementation of the laws on the State Budget and the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"For example, the incentive fund of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024 amounted to UAH 19 million. Incentive bonuses were paid to 426 servicemen of all categories (soldiers, sergeants, officers). Last year, the incentive fund of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to UAH 1.8 million, but in total, a much smaller amount was used to reward 22 servicemen," StratCom informs.

In addition, it is stated that personnel and other heads of the components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were also rewarded within the framework of the designated funds.

"Without material incentives for the soldier - both ordinary soldiers and officers - any combat-capable army cannot function. And even more so, the army of a country repelling a full-scale invasion," StratCom explains.

Context

Recently, MP Mariana Bezuhla has reported on alleged multimillion-dollar bonuses to the generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa also commented on the MP's post.

"As the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, I have the authority to reward servicemen with cash bonuses upon the recommendation of their commanders. Thus, last year, a fund of 1.2 million hryvnias allowed us to reward 223 servicemen of the Ukrainian Navy of all categories - sailors, sergeants, petty officers and officers," wrote Neizhpapa.

According to him, he has tens of thousands of servicemen under his command, and the priority is to act in the interests of their well-being.

"We are approaching this issue responsibly and transparently. So there is no need to look for treason where there is none. As for my income as Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, all of it is reflected in the official declaration available for public viewing," said Neizhpapa.