StratCom denies Bezuhlaya's statement about “million-dollar general bonuses”

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100268 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101671 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109636 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112362 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104165 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103816 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113466 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117010 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121273 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72513 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116175 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45000 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45468 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100268 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133617 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136818 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168241 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157918 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32664 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 45468 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116175 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121273 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140748 views
Actual
StratCom denies Bezuhlaya's statement about “million-dollar general bonuses”

StratCom denies Bezuhlaya's statement about “million-dollar general bonuses”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38319 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's StratCom denied MP Bezuhla's information about excessive bonuses to the command. In 2024, the Commander-in-Chief's incentive fund amounted to UAH 19 million for 426 servicemen of various categories.

The statement of MP Mariana Bezuhla about the so-called "million-dollar bonuses" to the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a fake. This was stated by the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom), UNN reports.

"Some media outlets, referring to the post of MP Mariana Bezuhla, spread a fake about the so-called "million-dollar bonuses". The statements made by the MP are untrue and only help the enemy to sow discord and distrust in Ukrainian society," the statement said.

The StratCom emphasized that the military command is ready to provide the necessary clarifications to disseminate the truthful information.

"Article 15 of Section II of the Law of Ukraine 'On the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine' provides for an exhaustive list of incentives applicable to military personnel. Among them are, inter alia, cash bonuses - in addition to valuable gifts, badges and insignia, certificates, letters of commendation, etc. To provide such bonuses and valuable gifts, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine annually issues a separate order within the amounts provided for by the Law "On the State Budget of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Thus, commanders and heads of the Armed Forces, their branches and individual troops (forces) receive an annual bonus fund to encourage personnel with cash bonuses - to further motivate the best servicemen, within the framework of the implementation of the laws on the State Budget and the Disciplinary Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"For example, the incentive fund of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024 amounted to UAH 19 million. Incentive bonuses were paid to 426 servicemen of all categories (soldiers, sergeants, officers). Last year, the incentive fund of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to UAH 1.8 million, but in total, a much smaller amount was used to reward 22 servicemen," StratCom informs.

In addition, it is stated that personnel and other heads of the components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were also rewarded within the framework of the designated funds.

"Without material incentives for the soldier -  both ordinary soldiers and officers - any combat-capable army cannot function. And even more so, the army of a country repelling a full-scale invasion," StratCom explains.

Why the acting director of the destroyed Donetsk airport is still receiving a salary: explanation from RSA17.01.25, 09:04 • 124860 views

Context

Recently, MP Mariana Bezuhla has reported on alleged multimillion-dollar bonuses to the generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa also commented on the MP's post.

Image

"As the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, I have the authority to reward servicemen with cash bonuses upon the recommendation of their commanders. Thus, last year, a fund of 1.2 million hryvnias allowed us to reward 223 servicemen of the Ukrainian Navy of all categories - sailors, sergeants, petty officers and officers," wrote Neizhpapa.

According to him, he has tens of thousands of servicemen under his command, and the priority is to act in the interests of their well-being.

"We are approaching this issue responsibly and transparently. So there is no need to look for treason where there is none. As for my income as Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, all of it is reflected in the official declaration available for public viewing," said Neizhpapa.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
oleksiy-neizhpapaOleksiy Neizhpapa
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising