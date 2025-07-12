$41.820.05
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Night attack on Ukraine: explosions in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi, air defense operating in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

On the night of July 12, explosions were heard in several Ukrainian cities, including Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi. In Kyiv, air defense forces are operating in the Holosiivskyi district, and new cruise missiles are entering from the Sumy region.

Night attack on Ukraine: explosions in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi, air defense operating in Kyiv

In several cities of Ukraine, explosions occurred on the night of Saturday, July 12. This was reported by  UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Details

In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Kyiv reported on the work of air defense forces in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

Air defense is working in Holosiievo. Stay in shelters!

- wrote Klitschko.

Meanwhile, according to "monitors", new cruise missiles are entering the airspace of Ukraine from the Sumy region.

Recall

Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine from the air on the night of Saturday, July 12. At 23:12, the Air Force warned of the threat of using attack UAVs against Kyiv.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Sumy Oblast
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lutsk
Lviv
Kyiv
