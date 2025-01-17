Why the acting director of the destroyed Donetsk airport is still receiving a salary: explanation from RSA

The Donetsk RSA commented on the salary of Vladyslav Blyzniuk from the beginning of 2014 to July 2022, as the financial director of the Donetsk International Airport named after S.S. Prokofiev, and then as the acting director general of the airport, which had been destroyed for more than 10 years. At the same time, RSA states that the company's balance sheet includes a recreation center located in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, as well as other property. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Department for the Development of Basic Industries of the Donetsk RSA in response to a request.

The Donetsk Regional State Administration noted that the company is jointly owned by the territorial communities of villages, towns, and cities and is managed by the Donetsk Regional Council. The Donetsk regional council's powers to manage the enterprise are exercised by the Donetsk regional state administration and the regional military administration.

It is reported that according to the order of the head of the regional state administration, the head of the regional military-civilian administration of April 11, 2016, the Airport is managed by the Department of Development of Basic Industries of the regional state administration.

Since May 26, 2014, the Airport Municipal Enterprise has been subject to force majeure circumstances (circumstances of insuperable force), as confirmed by the letter of the Donetsk Chamber of Commerce and Industry dated June 5, 2014 No. 991/12-12/03. In January 2017, Airport Municipal Enterprise was re-registered in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. The company's balance sheet includes a recreation center located in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, as well as other property. During 2014-2024, the Airport Municipal Enterprise did not receive funding from the state or regional budgets in the form of grants, subventions, etc - said in response to the request.

The Donetsk Regional State Administration stated that according to the information of the Donetsk International Airport named after S.S. Prokofiev, from the beginning of 2014 to July 2022, Blyznyuk held the position of financial director of the Airport and received a salary in accordance with the staffing table approved by the enterprise in the amount of:

- 2014 - UAH 88,314.41;

- 2015 - UAH 104,563.1;

- 2016 - UAH 112,889.49;

- 2017 - UAH 122,890.57;

- 2018 - UAH 142,299.04;

- 2019 - UAH 139,146.82;

- 2020 - UAH 97,969.56;

- 2021 - UAH 42,417.93;

- January - July 2022 - UAH 62,731.08

It is also reported that in connection with the dismissal of the CEO of the Airport Utility Company in July 2022, Vladyslav Blyzniuk was entrusted with the duties of the company's CEO until the termination or lifting of martial law in Ukraine on July 26, 2022. The salary of the acting CEO was as follows:

- July - December 2022 - UAH 136,564.03;

- 2023 - UAH 309,160.80;

- 2024 - UAH 309,935.95.

In addition, the Donetsk Regional State Administration stated that due to the lack of information about violations of labor legislation by the acting CEO of the Airport Utility, there are currently no grounds to apply to law enforcement agencies.

Context

According to media reports, Vladislav Blyznyuk, director of the Donetsk airport that was destroyed more than 10 years ago, continues to receive a salary. In 2022, Blyzniuk received UAH 119.3 thousand, and in 2023 - UAH 309.2 thousand. Slovo i Dilo noted that the municipal enterprise Donetsk International Airport named after S.S. Prokofiev is now registered in Sloviansk.

Add

Fighting to establish control over the strategically important Donetsk International Airport lasted between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian terrorists from May 26, 2014 to January 21, 2015.

In total, the defense of Donetsk airport by the Ukrainian army lasted a record 242 days, and the brave and indomitable defenders of the airport were called "cyborgs." More than 200 soldiers were killed defending Donetsk airport.

On January 20, Ukraine marks the day of commemoration of the defenders of the Donetsk airport.

It was on January 20 that the airport's 242-day defense ended with the bombing of the new terminal. The destroyed walls of the airport covered its last defenders.