Why the acting director of the destroyed Donetsk airport is still receiving a salary: explanation from RSA

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 134362 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120184 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128248 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129170 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109225 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157694 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104256 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113832 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117103 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 59764 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121017 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119265 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 51350 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 65220 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 134403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162689 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157718 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186023 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175433 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119265 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121017 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139854 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131722 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149199 views
Actual
Why the acting director of the destroyed Donetsk airport is still receiving a salary: explanation from RSA

Why the acting director of the destroyed Donetsk airport is still receiving a salary: explanation from RSA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124861 views

Since 2014, Vladislav Blyznyuk has been paid as the head of the destroyed Donetsk airport. RSA explains this by having a recreation center and other property on its balance sheet.

The Donetsk RSA commented on the salary of Vladyslav Blyzniuk from the beginning of 2014 to July 2022, as the financial director of the Donetsk International Airport named after S.S. Prokofiev, and then as the acting director general of the airport, which had been destroyed for more than 10 years. At the same time, RSA states that the company's balance sheet includes a recreation center located in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, as well as other property. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Department for the Development of Basic Industries of the Donetsk RSA in response to a request.

The Donetsk Regional State Administration noted that the company is jointly owned by the territorial communities of villages, towns, and cities and is managed by the Donetsk Regional Council. The Donetsk regional council's powers to manage the enterprise are exercised by the Donetsk regional state administration and the regional military administration.

It is reported that according to the order of the head of the regional state administration, the head of the regional military-civilian administration of April 11, 2016, the Airport is managed by the Department of Development of Basic Industries of the regional state administration.

Since May 26, 2014, the Airport Municipal Enterprise has been subject to force majeure circumstances (circumstances of insuperable force), as confirmed by the letter of the Donetsk Chamber of Commerce and Industry dated June 5, 2014 No. 991/12-12/03. In January 2017, Airport Municipal Enterprise was re-registered in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. The company's balance sheet includes a recreation center located in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, as well as other property. During 2014-2024, the Airport Municipal Enterprise did not receive funding from the state or regional budgets in the form of grants, subventions, etc

- said in response to the request.

The Donetsk Regional State Administration stated that according to the information of the Donetsk International Airport named after S.S. Prokofiev, from the beginning of 2014 to July 2022, Blyznyuk held the position of financial director of the Airport and received a salary in accordance with the staffing table approved by the enterprise in the amount of:

- 2014 - UAH 88,314.41;

- 2015 - UAH 104,563.1;

- 2016 - UAH 112,889.49;

- 2017 - UAH 122,890.57;

- 2018 - UAH 142,299.04;

- 2019 - UAH 139,146.82;

- 2020 - UAH 97,969.56;

- 2021 - UAH 42,417.93;

- January - July 2022 - UAH 62,731.08

It is also reported that in connection with the dismissal of the CEO of the Airport Utility Company in July 2022, Vladyslav Blyzniuk was entrusted with the duties of the company's CEO until the termination or lifting of martial law in Ukraine on July 26, 2022. The salary of the acting CEO was as follows:

- July - December 2022 - UAH 136,564.03;

- 2023 - UAH 309,160.80;

- 2024 - UAH 309,935.95.

In addition, the Donetsk Regional State Administration stated that due to the lack of information about violations of labor legislation by the acting CEO of the Airport Utility, there are currently no grounds to apply to law enforcement agencies.

Context

According to media reports, Vladislav Blyznyuk, director of the Donetsk airport that was destroyed more than 10 years ago, continues to receive a salary. In 2022, Blyzniuk received UAH 119.3 thousand, and in 2023 - UAH 309.2 thousand. Slovo i Dilo noted that the municipal enterprise Donetsk International Airport named after S.S. Prokofiev is now registered in Sloviansk.

Add

Fighting to establish control over the strategically important Donetsk International Airport lasted between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian terrorists from May 26, 2014 to January 21, 2015.

In total, the defense of Donetsk airport by the Ukrainian army lasted a record 242 days, and the brave and indomitable defenders of the airport were called "cyborgs." More than 200 soldiers were killed defending Donetsk airport.

On January 20, Ukraine marks the day of commemoration of the defenders of the Donetsk airport.

It was on January 20 that the airport's 242-day defense ended with the bombing of the new terminal. The destroyed walls of the airport covered its last defenders.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising