The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and confirms the freezing of Russian assets. The EU is ready to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years, which amounts to about 90 billion euros.

The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, confirms the prolonged freezing of Russian assets in the EU, and is ready to provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years. This was stated by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by UNN with reference to the European Commission.

Details

According to European Commission representatives, the meeting in Berlin showed real progress achieved through the coordinated actions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.

The parties emphasized further close cooperation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump to achieve a just and lasting peace that will preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and strengthen its security.

The EU calls a sustainable ceasefire the first step towards peace, which requires constant pressure on Russia to conduct effective negotiations. Europe will continue to increase the "cost of war" for the Russian Federation.

To this end, Europe will continue to raise the price of Russia's war. We are preparing a new package of sanctions. In addition, we have frozen Russian assets in the EU on a long-term basis

- von der Leyen emphasized in the statement.

The second key element is reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. The European Commission positively assessed the US's readiness to provide military support to Ukraine and confirmed that Europe is also ready to contribute to strengthening the Armed Forces, protecting territory, and deterring future attacks. An important element of long-term security is Ukraine's integration into the EU.

The principle of Ukraine's sovereignty was separately emphasized: decisions regarding territories are made only by Ukraine. 

Decisions regarding territories must be made only by Ukraine - and only by Ukraine... In short: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing about the EU without the EU. Nothing about NATO without NATO

- the document states.

The third aspect identified is the country's economic recovery. The EU confirmed its intention to remain a reliable partner of Ukraine and is ready to cover two-thirds of its financial needs for the next two years, which amounts to about 90 billion euros.

"So this week's discussions in the European Council will be crucial," Leyen noted.

Recall

On Monday, December 15, European leaders met with Ukrainian and American delegations in Berlin. The parties discussed a peace plan for Ukraine.    

During the Berlin talks, EU leaders welcomed progress in Trump's peace efforts, agreeing to cooperate to achieve peace and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. They supported the creation of multinational forces in Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
European Commission
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Berlin