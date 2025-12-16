The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission

The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, confirms the prolonged freezing of Russian assets in the EU, and is ready to provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years. This was stated by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by UNN with reference to the European Commission.

Details

According to European Commission representatives, the meeting in Berlin showed real progress achieved through the coordinated actions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.

The parties emphasized further close cooperation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump to achieve a just and lasting peace that will preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and strengthen its security.

The EU calls a sustainable ceasefire the first step towards peace, which requires constant pressure on Russia to conduct effective negotiations. Europe will continue to increase the "cost of war" for the Russian Federation.

To this end, Europe will continue to raise the price of Russia's war. We are preparing a new package of sanctions. In addition, we have frozen Russian assets in the EU on a long-term basis - von der Leyen emphasized in the statement.

The second key element is reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. The European Commission positively assessed the US's readiness to provide military support to Ukraine and confirmed that Europe is also ready to contribute to strengthening the Armed Forces, protecting territory, and deterring future attacks. An important element of long-term security is Ukraine's integration into the EU.

The principle of Ukraine's sovereignty was separately emphasized: decisions regarding territories are made only by Ukraine.

Decisions regarding territories must be made only by Ukraine - and only by Ukraine... In short: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing about the EU without the EU. Nothing about NATO without NATO - the document states.

The third aspect identified is the country's economic recovery. The EU confirmed its intention to remain a reliable partner of Ukraine and is ready to cover two-thirds of its financial needs for the next two years, which amounts to about 90 billion euros.

"So this week's discussions in the European Council will be crucial," Leyen noted.

Recall

On Monday, December 15, European leaders met with Ukrainian and American delegations in Berlin. The parties discussed a peace plan for Ukraine.

During the Berlin talks, EU leaders welcomed progress in Trump's peace efforts, agreeing to cooperate to achieve peace and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. They supported the creation of multinational forces in Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week