Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne, Shakhove, and Stepnohirsk. This is evidenced by data from the DeepState monitoring project.
The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne, Shakhove, and Stepnohirsk.
DeepState announced details regarding Huliaipole for tomorrow.
Ukrainian troops have almost completely cleared Kupyansk of Russian occupiers. More than 30 Russian servicemen are blocked in the central city hospital, and several other groups are in the basements of residential buildings.
