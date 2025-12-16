Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepState

Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. This is evidenced by data from the monitoring project DeepState, reports UNN.

The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne, Shakhove, and Stepnohirsk. - the message says.

DeepState announced details regarding Huliaipole for tomorrow.

Ukrainian troops have almost completely cleared Kupyansk of Russian occupiers. More than 30 Russian servicemen are blocked in the central city hospital, and several other groups are in the basements of residential buildings.

