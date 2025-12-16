Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepState

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
09:35 PM • 642 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
07:26 PM • 10395 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 34666 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 32725 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
December 15, 02:54 PM • 27138 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
December 15, 02:20 PM • 24878 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 39262 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 23074 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 22517 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 22657 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Africa against Russian recruitment after incident with Botswana citizensDecember 15, 03:50 PM • 3858 views
ATESH agents report pressure on the Russian command due to missed deadlines for Kupyansk and PokrovskDecember 15, 05:53 PM • 7678 views
Trump invited Slovak Prime Minister Fico to the US to sign a nuclear dealDecember 15, 06:12 PM • 4572 views
"Out of control": Turkey shot down a drone over the Black SeaVideoDecember 15, 06:32 PM • 4468 views
Trump said he had a personal conversation with Putin10:21 PM • 5578 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 39262 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 36258 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 43799 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 91407 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 109171 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 28646 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 45788 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 46679 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 50816 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 85644 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Forbes
Heating
FIFA (video game series)

Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne, Shakhove, and Stepnohirsk. This is evidenced by data from the DeepState monitoring project.

Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepState

Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. This is evidenced by data from the monitoring project DeepState, reports UNN.

The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne, Shakhove, and Stepnohirsk.

- the message says.

DeepState announced details regarding Huliaipole for tomorrow.

Recall

Ukrainian troops have almost completely cleared Kupyansk of Russian occupiers. More than 30 Russian servicemen are blocked in the central city hospital, and several other groups are in the basements of residential buildings.

Frontline situation: General Staff reports 140 combat engagements per day and Russia's highest activity in the Pokrovsk direction15.12.25, 21:27 • 2164 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Stepnohirsk
Gulyaypole
Kupiansk