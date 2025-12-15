$42.190.08
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
03:22 PM • 22696 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 25462 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 21135 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
December 15, 02:20 PM • 20367 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 33237 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 21372 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 21782 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 22092 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22584 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusives
Frontline situation: General Staff reports 140 combat engagements per day and Russia's highest activity in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements took place on the front, Russia launched 60 airstrikes and used 3,445 drones. The highest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction with 36 attacks.

Frontline situation: General Staff reports 140 combat engagements per day and Russia's highest activity in the Pokrovsk direction

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces. As of 10:00 PM on December 15, 2025, there have been a total of 140 combat engagements at the front. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, the terrorist state launched 60 air strikes, dropping 149 guided aerial bombs, and also used 3445 kamikaze drones.

Pokrovsk direction. The aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 36 times in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. According to preliminary data, the losses of the occupiers here amounted to 102 killed and wounded, and 22 drones and an armored combat vehicle were destroyed.

General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant15.12.25, 16:54 • 21134 views

Oleksandrivka direction. The defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near Yalta, Sosnivka, and other settlements.

Kostiantynivka direction. 19 attacks by occupation units were repelled.

Lyman direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Zarichne, and others.

In the Kupyansk and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy tried to advance only once, receiving a rebuff. No offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

ATESH agents report pressure on the Russian command due to missed deadlines for Kupyansk and Pokrovsk15.12.25, 19:53 • 4020 views

Stepan Haftko

