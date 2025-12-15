Frontline situation: General Staff reports 140 combat engagements per day and Russia's highest activity in the Pokrovsk direction

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces. As of 10:00 PM on December 15, 2025, there have been a total of 140 combat engagements at the front. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

During the day, the terrorist state launched 60 air strikes, dropping 149 guided aerial bombs, and also used 3445 kamikaze drones.

Pokrovsk direction. The aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 36 times in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. According to preliminary data, the losses of the occupiers here amounted to 102 killed and wounded, and 22 drones and an armored combat vehicle were destroyed.

Oleksandrivka direction. The defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near Yalta, Sosnivka, and other settlements.

Kostiantynivka direction. 19 attacks by occupation units were repelled.

Lyman direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Zarichne, and others.

In the Kupyansk and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy tried to advance only once, receiving a rebuff. No offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

