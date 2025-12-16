Trump said he had a personal conversation with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said at the White House on December 15 that he had spoken with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. The details of the conversation and its date were not disclosed.
Details
A journalist asked Donald Trump if he had recently spoken with Vladimir Putin. Trump answered briefly.
Yes, I did
However, he did not specify when exactly this happened.
Recall
Trump positively assessed the negotiations with European leaders in Berlin on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He stated that peace in Ukraine "has become closer than ever before."
