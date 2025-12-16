Trump said he had a personal conversation with Putin

On Monday, December 15, US President Donald Trump, while speaking with media representatives at the White House, stated that he had already spoken with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, but did not disclose the details of the conversation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

A journalist asked Donald Trump if he had recently spoken with Vladimir Putin. Trump answered briefly.

Yes, I did - said the US President.

However, he did not specify when exactly this happened.

Recall

Trump positively assessed the negotiations with European leaders in Berlin on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He stated that peace in Ukraine "has become closer than ever before."

