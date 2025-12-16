$42.190.08
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
07:26 PM • 7254 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 29019 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
December 15, 03:05 PM • 29713 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.
December 15, 02:54 PM • 24504 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
December 15, 02:20 PM • 22945 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 36913 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
December 15, 12:05 PM • 22448 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 22258 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 22452 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
Publications
Exclusives
Trump said he had a personal conversation with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

US President Donald Trump said at the White House on December 15 that he had spoken with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. The details of the conversation and its date were not disclosed.

Trump said he had a personal conversation with Putin

On Monday, December 15, US President Donald Trump, while speaking with media representatives at the White House, stated that he had already spoken with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, but did not disclose the details of the conversation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

A journalist asked Donald Trump if he had recently spoken with Vladimir Putin. Trump answered briefly.

Yes, I did

- said the US President.

However, he did not specify when exactly this happened.

Recall

Trump positively assessed the negotiations with European leaders in Berlin on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He stated that peace in Ukraine "has become closer than ever before."

Vita Zelenetska

