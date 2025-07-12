Attack on Lviv: residential building hit, gas and water leak occurred

As a result of the enemy attack on Metropolitan Andrey Street in Lviv, a two-story residential building was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, there is partial destruction of the entrance.

There was a gas and water leak. Preliminarily, there are no dead or injured. There is no fire - Kozytskyi wrote.

He added that 20 rescuers and other services are currently working at the scene.

In turn, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported about a fire that broke out in the Zaliznychnyi district of the city.

"The roof of a non-residential building is burning over an area of 200 sq m," Sadovyi wrote.

Recall

In several cities of Ukraine on the night of Saturday, July 12, explosions were heard. In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.

Poland scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine