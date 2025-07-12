Poland scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland has activated its air defense forces and begun patrolling its airspace with its own and allied aircraft due to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X.

Details

It is noted that due to the activity of Russian long-range air forces, which are striking targets located, in particular, in western Ukraine, Polish and allied air forces have begun operations in Polish airspace.

In accordance with current procedures, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has activated available forces and resources. Fighter jet pairs have been scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest level of combat readiness. - the message states.

It is indicated that the measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering threat zones.

"The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and its subordinate forces and resources remain fully ready for immediate response," the command assured.

Recall

In several cities of Ukraine on the night of Saturday, July 12, explosions occurred. In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.

