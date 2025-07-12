Kharkiv under enemy attack: the enemy strikes the city with "Shaheds" and KABs

In Kharkiv, several explosions occurred on the night of Saturday, July 12. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the city is under enemy air attack.

Another explosion in the city. Now a "Shahed". Before that, a strike on Kharkiv (preliminarily) with a KAB was recorded - on a residential area in the Kyivskyi district. - Terekhov said.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that there was no information about casualties at this time.

Recall

In several cities of Ukraine, on the night of Saturday, July 12, explosions occurred. In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.

Massive night attack on Ukraine: Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi, and Cherkasy under fire