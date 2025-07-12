Zelenskyy may attend the "Helsinki+50" conference in Finland: Russians also invited

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may attend the "Helsinki+50" conference, which will take place in Finland on July 31. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ilta-Sanomat.

It is noted that the event will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act. The program includes speeches by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and President Alexander Stubb.

We received a preliminary green light from Zelenskyy's entourage, so we were able to include his name in the program. - said the head of the secretariat of Finland's OSCE chairmanship, Juni Laaksonen.

He also noted that invitations have been sent to Russian representatives as well.

The "Helsinki+50" conference will take place during Finland's OSCE chairmanship. The Helsinki Final Act was adopted within the framework of its predecessor – the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE).

The CSCE, which took place from July 3, 1973, to August 1, 1975, with the participation of 33 European states, the USA, and Canada, concluded with the signing by heads of state and government in Helsinki of the Final Act, which defined the principles of cooperation between states in Europe and became a long-term action program aimed at building a united, peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Europe.

On July 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Rome during the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, support for Ukraine's defense production and joint arms production, as well as challenges for Europe due to Russia's cooperation with allies.

