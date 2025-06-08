"This is the wrong direction": Finnish Prime Minister criticizes Trump's attempts to soften the draft US sanctions against Russia

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo called attempts by US President Donald Trump to soften the bill on sanctions against Russia a "wrong direction." This was reported by Yle, reports UNN.

Details

"I hope the United States will vote as soon as possible and in full," the Finnish politician said.

According to him, the package prepared by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is very powerful.

Decisions must be made now. We need to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table - Orpo stressed.

He added that the European Union "will do everything possible to help."

Context

The day before, the Wall Street Journal reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to persuade Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to significantly weaken his bill on sanctions against Russia amid the White House's intentions to establish relations with the aggressor state.

According to the publication, the White House contacted Graham's office, offering to add exceptions to the document that would allow Trump to choose for himself against whom and what to impose sanctions.

Trump himself said about the possibility of applying additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, but only "if necessary."

