"This is the wrong direction": Finnish Prime Minister criticizes Trump's attempts to soften the draft US sanctions against Russia

$41.470.00
47.380.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 25559 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 66496 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 40571 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 62486 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 66189 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 48003 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 155500 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112224 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 160621 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94469 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Popular news

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel

June 7, 04:44 PM • 7388 views

A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters

June 7, 05:18 PM • 11934 views

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

June 7, 06:07 PM • 18297 views

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

June 7, 06:30 PM • 12882 views

Trump threatens Musk with "serious consequences" if he supports Democrats.

June 7, 07:27 PM • 5000 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 155501 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 148194 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 148129 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 192062 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 235353 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 71478 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 95891 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 160622 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 141182 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 181384 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

"This is the wrong direction": Finnish Prime Minister criticizes Trump's attempts to soften the draft US sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The Finnish Prime Minister criticized the White House chief's attempts to weaken sanctions against Russia. He called on the US to adopt the package of restrictions prepared by Senator Graham to force Putin to negotiate.

"This is the wrong direction": Finnish Prime Minister criticizes Trump's attempts to soften the draft US sanctions against Russia

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo called attempts by US President Donald Trump to soften the bill on sanctions against Russia a "wrong direction." This was reported by Yle, reports UNN.

Details

"I hope the United States will vote as soon as possible and in full," the Finnish politician said.

According to him, the package prepared by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is very powerful.

Decisions must be made now. We need to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table

- Orpo stressed.

He added that the European Union "will do everything possible to help."

Context

The day before, the Wall Street Journal reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to persuade Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to significantly weaken his bill on sanctions against Russia amid the White House's intentions to establish relations with the aggressor state.

According to the publication, the White House contacted Graham's office, offering to add exceptions to the document that would allow Trump to choose for himself against whom and what to impose sanctions.

Trump himself said about the possibility of applying additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, but only "if necessary."

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine05.06.25, 16:20 • 80078 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
