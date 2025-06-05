"Stronger sanctions are needed from both the US and the EU" - President of Finland

Finnish President Alexander Stubb had telephone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. Following the talks, he stressed the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia from both the United States and the European Union. He wrote about this on his page on the X (Twitter) social network, UNN reports.

Europe is united as Russia continues its aggressive war against Ukraine. The war must end. Ukraine has been constructive in negotiations. Stronger sanctions are needed from both the US Congress and the European Union to put pressure on Russia. - the publication reads.

In addition, Stubb assured that "close cooperation between members and partners of the Alliance will continue." In particular, he thanked US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

Let us remind you

On Wednesday, June 04, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which they discussed the results of the visit to Berlin and the key results of the second meeting in Istanbul. The main topic is the exchange of prisoners, Russia's refusal to de-escalate and the need to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak during his visit to the United States addressed the senators. He thanked them for the assistance and support that the United States has provided to Ukraine and called for increased sanctions against the aggressor state.

Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Finland discussed investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons and scaling up the "Drone Line"