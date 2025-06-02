$41.530.00
47.070.27
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 96653 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 121066 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 183558 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 202743 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 118668 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260508 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 186007 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123937 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Finland discussed investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons and scaling up the "Drone Line"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo. They discussed investments in Ukrainian arms production and scaling up the "Drone Line" project.

Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Finland discussed investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons and scaling up the "Drone Line"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. They discussed investments in Ukrainian arms production and scaling up the "Drone Line" project, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting with Orpo in Vilnius, they first discussed defense support for Ukraine, cooperation within the shelter coalition, and EU membership.

The most important thing is investment in Ukrainian arms production and co-production. I told him about our "Drone Line" project, which has already proven its effectiveness. We discussed how it can be scaled up

- said the Head of State.

Separately, according to Zelenskyy, they talked about diplomacy.

We expect a real result from today's meeting in Istanbul: a ceasefire, exchange of prisoners, return of children and a meeting at the level of leaders

- said the President of Ukraine.

The Head of State thanked Prime Minister Orpo and the people of Finland for all the support provided.

President Zelenskyy arrived in Vilnius: what is the purpose of the visit02.06.25, 11:23 • 2450 views

Addition

Also among the important events today are the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

Ukraine has submitted a document with ceasefire conditions to the Russian Federation in advance, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Petteri Orpo
European Union
Finland
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
