Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Finland discussed investments in the production of Ukrainian weapons and scaling up the "Drone Line"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. They discussed investments in Ukrainian arms production and scaling up the "Drone Line" project, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting with Orpo in Vilnius, they first discussed defense support for Ukraine, cooperation within the shelter coalition, and EU membership.

The most important thing is investment in Ukrainian arms production and co-production. I told him about our "Drone Line" project, which has already proven its effectiveness. We discussed how it can be scaled up - said the Head of State.

Separately, according to Zelenskyy, they talked about diplomacy.

We expect a real result from today's meeting in Istanbul: a ceasefire, exchange of prisoners, return of children and a meeting at the level of leaders - said the President of Ukraine.

The Head of State thanked Prime Minister Orpo and the people of Finland for all the support provided.

Addition

Also among the important events today are the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

Ukraine has submitted a document with ceasefire conditions to the Russian Federation in advance, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.