President Zelenskyy arrived in Vilnius: what is the purpose of the visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

The President of Ukraine has arrived in the capital of Lithuania to participate in the summit of the "Bucharest Nine" countries and the Nordic countries. Bilateral meetings with summit participants are also planned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the capital of Lithuania to participate in the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries. This was announced to journalists by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov, reports UNN.

The President arrived in Vilnius to participate in the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries. Bilateral meetings with the summit participants are also planned on the sidelines of the summit

- Nikiforov said.

Zelenskyy announced the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe summit: the Prime Minister of Greece has already promised to be there22.05.25, 12:39 • 2736 views

Addition

Also among the important events today is the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

Ukraine has previously submitted to the Russian Federation a document with the terms of a ceasefire, the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and is going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. Read about what will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it on UNN.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

