Zelenskyy announced the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe summit: the Prime Minister of Greece has already promised to be there

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit and said that Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be there, in particular, writes UNN.
Good conversation with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. We talked about pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine
The head of state indicated that he told his Greek counterpart about contacts with European partners and US President Donald Trump.
"These days, there is a lot of diplomatic work. We need strong pressure and additional sanctions against Russia. No one needs to explain that the war is still going on only because of Russia's unwillingness to end it," the President stressed.
Zelenskyy said that he thanked Kyriakos and the entire EU for the 17th package of sanctions. "Moscow must be deprived of everything that allows it to finance murders. Greece shares our position and will contribute to increasing the pressure," the President emphasized.
"Of course, it is important to continue supporting Ukraine, our army, our own defense production and strengthening air defense. Thank you for your willingness to continue helping in the protection of lives," the Head of State noted.
Invited to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. Kyriakos confirmed that he will come. Thank you
There have already been three summits "Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe", the third in October last year was hosted by Croatia.
On January 17, 2025, the first ministerial meeting of Ukraine and the countries of South-Eastern Europe took place in Kyiv.