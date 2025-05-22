Zelenskyy announced the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe summit: the Prime Minister of Greece has already promised to be there

$41.440.05
Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 23204 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
07:34 AM • 23800 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 78640 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 157649 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 142557 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 143296 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 292630 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 116500 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 143314 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 331877 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region – ISW

May 22, 01:47 AM • 51394 views

Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine
May 22, 02:18 AM • 38424 views

May 22, 02:18 AM • 38424 views

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
May 22, 04:46 AM • 42126 views

May 22, 04:46 AM • 42126 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack
05:39 AM • 43655 views

05:39 AM • 43655 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study
07:48 AM • 21296 views

07:48 AM • 21296 views
Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

09:24 AM • 23205 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 108071 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 292630 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 240567 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 331877 views
"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ
10:28 AM • 3252 views

10:28 AM • 3252 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study
07:48 AM • 21690 views

07:48 AM • 21690 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming
May 21, 08:52 AM • 133154 views

May 21, 08:52 AM • 133154 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards
May 21, 07:20 AM • 156073 views

May 21, 07:20 AM • 156073 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show
May 20, 07:01 AM • 180547 views

May 20, 07:01 AM • 180547 views
Zelenskyy announced the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe summit: the Prime Minister of Greece has already promised to be there

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

The President of Ukraine announced the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe summit, where he invited the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They discussed increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced the Ukraine - Southeastern Europe summit: the Prime Minister of Greece has already promised to be there

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit and said that Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be there, in particular, writes UNN.

Good conversation with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. We talked about pressure on Russia and continued support for Ukraine

- Zelenskyy wrote on social networks.

The head of state indicated that he told his Greek counterpart about contacts with European partners and US President Donald Trump.

"These days, there is a lot of diplomatic work. We need strong pressure and additional sanctions against Russia. No one needs to explain that the war is still going on only because of Russia's unwillingness to end it," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy said that he thanked Kyriakos and the entire EU for the 17th package of sanctions. "Moscow must be deprived of everything that allows it to finance murders. Greece shares our position and will contribute to increasing the pressure," the President emphasized.

"Of course, it is important to continue supporting Ukraine, our army, our own defense production and strengthening air defense. Thank you for your willingness to continue helping in the protection of lives," the Head of State noted.

Invited to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. Kyriakos confirmed that he will come. Thank you

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

There have already been three summits "Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe", the third in October last year was hosted by Croatia.

On January 17, 2025, the first ministerial meeting of Ukraine and the countries of South-Eastern Europe took place in Kyiv.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Donald Trump
European Union
Greece
Croatia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
