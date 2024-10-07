Family of a Ukrainian Navy officer evacuated from occupied Crimea under the nose of the Russian FSB

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 25350 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 94714 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160451 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141074 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138061 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178996 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170188 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104689 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139043 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138696 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82238 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106703 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108864 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160451 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178996 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170188 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197626 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186678 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138696 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145414 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136902 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153892 views
Actual
Family of a Ukrainian Navy officer evacuated from occupied Crimea under the nose of the Russian FSB

Family of a Ukrainian Navy officer evacuated from occupied Crimea under the nose of the Russian FSB

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16548 views

The special intelligence unit “Angels” rescued the family of a Ukrainian Navy officer from Crimea after they were detained by the FSB. The operation was conducted secretly on the order of the Navy Commander, and 4 people were evacuated.

The special intelligence unit "Angels" evacuated the family of a Ukrainian Navy officer from the temporarily occupied Crimea under the nose of the FSB. UNN reports this with reference to the Navy. 

"The special intelligence unit "Angels", on the instructions of the Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa, conducted a complex operation and evacuated the family of an officer of the Navy from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The family had to leave the peninsula due to persecution by the FSB," the statement said. 

It is reported that on September 18, the entire family of four - the officer's parents, sister and underage niece - was detained by the occupiers. They were illegally detained for three days, psychologically pressured and threatened with torture. In this way, the occupiers planned to persuade the Ukrainian officer to cooperate.

"On September 20, his family was temporarily released on the condition that the officer would contact the FSB within the next five days. Otherwise, his family was threatened with years of imprisonment," the Navy said. 

It is noted that the serviceman reported the situation directly to the Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was decided to involve the special intelligence unit of the Navy "Angels", which has more than a dozen successful evacuations, in the planning and conduct of the special operation.

"The operation was planned in complete secrecy in a short time and successfully implemented. The family was evacuated virtually from under the occupiers' noses.

The command of the Ukrainian Navy expresses its sincere gratitude to the Anti-Crisis Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its assistance during the rescue operation. It is worth noting that in total, the "Angels" have already evacuated 73 people - both civilians and military personnel," the statement said.  

Addendum

On October 2, it was reported that 7 more children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region and Crimea.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
oleksiy-neizhpapaOleksiy Neizhpapa
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising