Family of a Ukrainian Navy officer evacuated from occupied Crimea under the nose of the Russian FSB

The special intelligence unit "Angels" evacuated the family of a Ukrainian Navy officer from the temporarily occupied Crimea under the nose of the FSB. UNN reports this with reference to the Navy.

"The special intelligence unit "Angels", on the instructions of the Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa, conducted a complex operation and evacuated the family of an officer of the Navy from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The family had to leave the peninsula due to persecution by the FSB," the statement said.

It is reported that on September 18, the entire family of four - the officer's parents, sister and underage niece - was detained by the occupiers. They were illegally detained for three days, psychologically pressured and threatened with torture. In this way, the occupiers planned to persuade the Ukrainian officer to cooperate.

"On September 20, his family was temporarily released on the condition that the officer would contact the FSB within the next five days. Otherwise, his family was threatened with years of imprisonment," the Navy said.

It is noted that the serviceman reported the situation directly to the Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was decided to involve the special intelligence unit of the Navy "Angels", which has more than a dozen successful evacuations, in the planning and conduct of the special operation.

"The operation was planned in complete secrecy in a short time and successfully implemented. The family was evacuated virtually from under the occupiers' noses.

The command of the Ukrainian Navy expresses its sincere gratitude to the Anti-Crisis Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its assistance during the rescue operation. It is worth noting that in total, the "Angels" have already evacuated 73 people - both civilians and military personnel," the statement said.

On October 2, it was reported that 7 more children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region and Crimea.