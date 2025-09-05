Naval Special Forces rescued four Ukrainian servicemen who had been hiding in occupied territories for over three years

The special unit of the Navy "Angels" successfully carried out an operation to evacuate four Ukrainian servicemen who had been hiding in the temporarily occupied territory for more than three years. This was reported by the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, as reported by UNN.

Olha Reshetylova, the President's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen and Their Families, received information that the twin brother of a recently exchanged Marine Corps serviceman, who sustained a severe injury during combat operations in eastern Ukraine in 2022, ended up in a hospital and was hidden from Russian security forces by caring doctors. After receiving this information, I decided to initiate special evacuation measures. Subsequently, it turned out that along with the twin brother, three other servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were in the hospital, who were forced to hide there for more than three years - Neizhpapa said.

The Vice Admiral noted that special units of the Navy and the National Guard were involved in the operation. The operation was planned and divided into several stages, as the military was in an illegal position, hostilities were active, and Russian special services were intensifying filtration measures. The fighters survived where it seemed there was no chance.

Currently, our warriors are safe and finally with their families. Thus, the special reconnaissance unit of the Navy "Angels" has already saved 88 people and once again proved that nothing is impossible for Ukrainian warriors. We fight for everyone - Neizhpapa emphasized.

