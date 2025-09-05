"Crimea is Ukraine": activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement held a protest action in occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied peninsula, activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement held another protest action. This is reported by UNN with reference to a social media post.

In Simferopol, Sevastopol, and Yalta, activists distributed Ukrainian symbols — yellow ribbons and stickers. According to the movement, markings appeared in parks, on residential buildings, in shopping centers, and on city streets.

Local residents thus demonstrate their anticipation of the return of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Crimea is Ukraine. People continue to remind about this even under occupation - noted the activists.

Recently, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit two Russian Mi-8 helicopters at the Gvardeyskoye airbase, their cost is 20-30 million dollars. A tugboat in Sevastopol Bay was also attacked.

