"Crimea is Ukraine": activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement held a protest action in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement spread Ukrainian symbols in Simferopol, Sevastopol, and Yalta. This demonstrates the expectation of the return of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and reminds that Crimea is Ukraine.

"Crimea is Ukraine": activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement held a protest action in occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied peninsula, activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement held another protest action. This is reported by UNN with reference to a social media post.

Details

In Simferopol, Sevastopol, and Yalta, activists distributed Ukrainian symbols — yellow ribbons and stickers. According to the movement, markings appeared in parks, on residential buildings, in shopping centers, and on city streets.

Local residents thus demonstrate their anticipation of the return of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Crimea is Ukraine. People continue to remind about this even under occupation

- noted the activists.

Recall

Recently, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit two Russian Mi-8 helicopters at the Gvardeyskoye airbase, their cost is 20-30 million dollars. A tugboat in Sevastopol Bay was also attacked.

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement launched a website for greetings on Independence Day to residents of the occupied territories24.08.25, 16:08 • 4218 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Rallies in Ukraine
Yellow Ribbon (movement)
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Yalta
Simferopol
Mi-8
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol