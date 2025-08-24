The "Yellow Ribbon" movement launched a website for greetings on Independence Day to residents of the occupied territories

On August 24, the "Yellow Ribbon" movement presented the platform 24independence.day, where everyone can send greetings to residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on the occasion of Independence Day or convey their words of support to the entire country.

This was reported by the "Yellow Ribbon" movement on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The website 24independence.day was created to unite Ukrainians on this important day and give everyone the opportunity to express support for those in the temporarily occupied territories.

Users can send personal greetings, words of embrace and support, demonstrating that despite the separation by the occupation line, Ukrainians remain one family.

The organizers emphasize that even residents of the TOT can use the platform to address all Ukrainians and share their words of solidarity.

The initiative is designed not only to morally support citizens but also to show the whole world the unity of the Ukrainian people during the holidays.

Let's together demonstrate that we are all one big family – the project authors note, inviting everyone to join the greetings.

Recall

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement decorated the occupied cities of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, and Crimea with Ukrainian flags. The action took place on August 23, on the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine, covering Yevpatoria, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zhdanivka, Henichesk, Berdiansk, Mariupol, Simferopol, and Nova Kakhovka.