the Russian military is looking for new places to accommodate personnel in dormitories in occupied Kakhovka. The invading " administration "received an order to" vacate " the premises for the Russian troops.
In the occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russians are gathering stray dogs and cats in “shelters”. The animals find themselves in terrible conditions, where they fall victim to hunger and disease, and some are shot on the streets.
In the Russian city of Sergiev Posad, an unknown person tried to set fire to the office of the United Russia party with a Molotov cocktail, damaging the facade and a sign with the work schedule.
In 24 hours, Ukrainians bought military bonds, raising more than UAH 30 million for the budget. Bonds were most popular in Yalta, Nova Kakhovka and Simferopol.
A russian airstrike on the village of Kozatske in Kherson region destroyed the entrance of a 5-storey building and caused a fire in a residential building, with no civilian casualties.
Ukraine faces difficulties in acquiring Soviet-era ammunition directly from Balkan countries due to Russian influence and domestic legislation, so it relies on intermediary countries such as EU members or the United States to purchase such ammunition.
Expert: It is difficult for Ukraine to buy Soviet-style ammunition in the world because of Russia's influence.
In Nova Kakhovka, explosions occurred near the office of the occupying United Russia party and a polling station. In this way, the occupiers are trying to disrupt the fake presidential elections in russia.
Four well-known accomplices of the Russian aggressor from Kherson region will be tried for aiding the occupiers and handing over Ukrainian citizens to the FSB.
The occupation authorities in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, took pension archives to occupied Henichesk for alleged digitization. The archive contained more than 20 thousand pension files.
The expert believes that in Ukraine it is permissible for an official to "make mistakes" in the interests of the state, the scale of which is distorted.