Nova Kakhovka

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Invaders settle their personnel in dormitories in Kakhovka - CNS

the Russian military is looking for new places to accommodate personnel in dormitories in occupied Kakhovka. The invading " administration "received an order to" vacate " the premises for the Russian troops.

Society • December 4, 02:21 AM

In the TOT of Kherson region, Russians brutally deal with stray animals - Resistance

In the occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russians are gathering stray dogs and cats in “shelters”. The animals find themselves in terrible conditions, where they fall victim to hunger and disease, and some are shot on the streets.

Society • November 18, 12:43 AM • 103279 views

In Russia, an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail at the office of United Russia - media

In the Russian city of Sergiev Posad, an unknown person tried to set fire to the office of the United Russia party with a Molotov cocktail, damaging the facade and a sign with the work schedule.

News of the World • April 25, 03:10 PM

Ukrainians bought more than UAH 30 million worth of military bonds in a day: which are the most popular

In 24 hours, Ukrainians bought military bonds, raising more than UAH 30 million for the budget. Bonds were most popular in Yalta, Nova Kakhovka and Simferopol.

War • April 23, 01:23 PM

Administration shows consequences of russian air strike on Kozatske village in Kherson region

A russian airstrike on the village of Kozatske in Kherson region destroyed the entrance of a 5-storey building and caused a fire in a residential building, with no civilian casualties.

War • April 21, 01:28 PM

Balkan countries do not sell weapons to Ukraine directly: why and how the Ministry of Defense has to act

Ukraine faces difficulties in acquiring Soviet-era ammunition directly from Balkan countries due to Russian influence and domestic legislation, so it relies on intermediary countries such as EU members or the United States to purchase such ammunition.

War • March 18, 01:13 PM
Expert: It is difficult for Ukraine to buy Soviet-style ammunition in the world because of Russia's influence

Expert: It is difficult for Ukraine to buy Soviet-style ammunition in the world because of Russia's influence.

War • March 5, 12:38 PM

Partisans blow up Putin's party headquarters in occupied Nova Kakhovka

In Nova Kakhovka, explosions occurred near the office of the occupying United Russia party and a polling station. In this way, the occupiers are trying to disrupt the fake presidential elections in russia.

War • February 27, 11:59 AM

They sided with the aggressor, "handed over" Ukrainian citizens to the FSB: 4 known occupier's accomplices from Kherson region to be tried

Four well-known accomplices of the Russian aggressor from Kherson region will be tried for aiding the occupiers and handing over Ukrainian citizens to the FSB.

War • February 12, 03:53 PM

Allegedly for digitization: occupation authorities of Nova Kakhovka took pension fund archives to occupied Henichesk

The occupation authorities in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, took pension archives to occupied Henichesk for alleged digitization. The archive contained more than 20 thousand pension files.

War • February 10, 03:23 PM
In Ukraine, an official is allowed to "make mistakes" in the interests of the state, the scale of which is distorted - expert

The expert believes that in Ukraine it is permissible for an official to "make mistakes" in the interests of the state, the scale of which is distorted.

Politics • February 1, 10:12 AM