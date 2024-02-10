Allegedly for digitization: occupation authorities of Nova Kakhovka took pension fund archives to occupied Henichesk

The occupation authorities of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, and pro-russian groups involved in the occupation have taken the archives to the temporarily occupied Genichesk, allegedly for digitization and storage. This is reported by the russian media, UNN writes.

Details

russian propaganda media report that the archive of the social fund, which included more than 20,000 pension files, was taken from the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka to Genichesk. It is also reported that the files are to be digitized, which will allegedly speed up the issuance and reissuance of pensions to local residents.

Recall

russians are developing a network of "clubs" that recruit teenagers from the temporarily occupied territories. A similar club, where teenagers will be trained for service in the occupation army, is planned to be opened in the TOT of Kherson region.

