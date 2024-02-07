Russians threaten residents of TOT with Ukrainian passports: from July 1 they will be considered foreigners - CNS

In order to force residents of the temporarily occupied territories to obtain Russian passports, racists began to threaten that all Ukrainians without Russian documents will be considered foreigners from July 1. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, pressure continues to be exerted on Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories to force them to obtain a Russian passport.

The occupiers began to emphasize that from July 1, all Ukrainians without a Russian passport will be considered foreigners in their native land. In this case, they will need to obtain a residence permit, which must be constantly confirmed - said the National Resistance Center.

The CNS indicated that such TOT residents will have limited rights and will not have access to healthcare, benefit programs, and will not be entitled to transactions with their own property.

"That is, in fact, Russians are blackmailing Ukrainians to change the demographic composition of the occupied regions," the National Resistance Center emphasized.

