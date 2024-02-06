he Gauleiters asked the Kremlin to send more teachers to the temporarily occupied territories due to a shortage of staff. We are talking about teachers of Russian language and literature and history. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

As noted, the governors of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region complained to the Kremlin about the shortage of teachers in schools.

They asked to send teachers of Russian language and literature and history to the TOT. According to the National Resistance Center, Russian schools are centers of propaganda and Russification, so these are the personnel the enemy needs.

Although the Russian government pays "teachers" on rotation a higher salary, it does not guarantee any benefits or compensation in case of accidents. Therefore, we urge "teachers" not to go on a business trip to a foreign country where you are not expected. - indicated in the CNS.

They also asked to provide personal data and the location of such "teachers"who come to Russify Ukrainian children.

