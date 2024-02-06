ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Occupants in TOT ask Kremlin to send more teachers due to lack of staff

Kyiv

The Russian occupiers complained to the Kremlin about the shortage of teachers and asked to send more teachers of Russian language, literature, and history to the temporarily occupied territories.

he Gauleiters asked the Kremlin to send more teachers to the temporarily occupied territories due to a shortage of staff. We are talking about teachers of Russian language and literature and history. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN. 

Details 

As noted, the governors of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region complained to the Kremlin about the shortage of teachers in schools. 

They asked to send teachers of Russian language and literature and history to the TOT. According to the National Resistance Center, Russian schools are centers of propaganda and Russification, so these are the personnel the enemy needs. 

Although the Russian government pays "teachers" on rotation a higher salary, it does not guarantee any benefits or compensation in case of accidents. Therefore, we urge "teachers" not to go on a business trip to a foreign country where you are not expected.

- indicated in the CNS.

They also asked to provide personal data and the location of such "teachers"who come to Russify Ukrainian children.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

