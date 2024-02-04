Occupants in TOT force Ukrainians to renounce Ukrainian citizenship - CNS

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74967 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118570 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123263 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165166 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165418 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268042 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176909 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166863 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148627 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238015 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100946 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68284 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41093 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37237 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50683 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268039 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238013 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223331 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248786 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234878 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118568 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100559 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100987 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117473 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118102 views
Occupants in TOT force Ukrainians to renounce Ukrainian citizenship - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113207 views

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine continue to force Ukrainians to renounce their citizenship by demanding written statements of renunciation.

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories continue the policy of forced passportization, forcing Ukrainians to renounce Ukrainian citizenship. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

The occupiers are forcing residents of the temporarily occupied territories to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship. Russians continue their policy of forced passportization in the occupied regions

- the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy forces Ukrainians to write applications for renunciation of citizenship. This practice was introduced into Russian legislation and is aimed solely at assimilating Ukrainians to the TOT.

"The statement serves as propaganda and is a method of psychological pressure. The forced acquisition of Russian citizenship by Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territories is not recognized by Ukraine and is not a ground for the loss of Ukrainian citizenship. Such practices of the Russian occupation administrations are legally null and void," the CNS adds.

Recall

Russians plan to involve childrenliving in the temporarily occupied territories in the production of drones. Children will be taught about technologies, design features, and the assembly of UAVs for military purposes during labor lessons at schools.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar

