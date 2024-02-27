Partisans blow up Putin's party headquarters in occupied Nova Kakhovka

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38737 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 149249 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89780 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 320777 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265042 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201307 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237204 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252976 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159091 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372456 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 77226 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 149342 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 320876 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228214 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265122 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26311 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 34045 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33386 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91653 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98403 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Partisans blow up Putin's party headquarters in occupied Nova Kakhovka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27001 views

In Nova Kakhovka, explosions occurred near the office of the occupying United Russia party and a polling station. In this way, the occupiers are trying to disrupt the fake presidential elections in russia.

Partisans blow up Putin's party headquarters in occupied Nova Kakhovka

In the morning, on February 27, explosions occurred in Nova Kakhovka near the entrance to the office of the occupying united russia party and near the "polling station". This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, the resistance forces sent a "greeting" to the occupiers and stopped the fake "election" process in the captured city

- The Resistance said. 

It is noted that the enemy is trying to conceal the presence of occupation resistance forces in the TOT. Therefore, in order not to spread panic, the Russians are now claiming mythical UAVs that allegedly hit the objects, even though this is not true

Fedorov on the "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region: Russia brought hundreds of agitators and organizers26.02.24, 10:45 • 142342 views

Addendum

The Center for National Resistance calls on Ukrainian citizens not to participate in the Kremlin's propaganda staging called "elections.

At the same time, the Resistance Movement notes that every collaborator who helps organize the "election process" will be held accountable for their actions.

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree "On the Military-Administrative Division," according to which the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are included in the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Ukraine
Nova Kakhovka
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87