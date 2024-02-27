Partisans blow up Putin's party headquarters in occupied Nova Kakhovka

In the morning, on February 27, explosions occurred in Nova Kakhovka near the entrance to the office of the occupying united russia party and near the "polling station". This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, the resistance forces sent a "greeting" to the occupiers and stopped the fake "election" process in the captured city - The Resistance said.

It is noted that the enemy is trying to conceal the presence of occupation resistance forces in the TOT. Therefore, in order not to spread panic, the Russians are now claiming mythical UAVs that allegedly hit the objects, even though this is not true

Addendum

The Center for National Resistance calls on Ukrainian citizens not to participate in the Kremlin's propaganda staging called "elections.

At the same time, the Resistance Movement notes that every collaborator who helps organize the "election process" will be held accountable for their actions.

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree "On the Military-Administrative Division," according to which the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are included in the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.