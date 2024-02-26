$41.340.03
Fedorov on the "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region: Russia brought hundreds of agitators and organizers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142342 views

The head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration said that the Russian occupiers brought hundreds of agitators and organizers from the occupied Crimea and Russia to conduct illegal early voting in the "elections" in Melitopol and Zaporizhzhia region.

Fedorov on the "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region: Russia brought hundreds of agitators and organizers

Russian occupants brought hundreds of agitators and organizers to conduct illegal early voting in the "presidential elections" in Melitopol and the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported to UNN by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov.

We understand that this is not about elections and definitely not about democracy. They really started them yesterday, despite the fact that the elections will be held sometime in mid-March. They started it so that their Russian contingent, which is now on the temporarily occupied territory, could already get in line and start voting. Definitely, none of the civilians are participating, will not vote and will not take any part in this whole farce

- Fedorov said.

He emphasized that Russians don't really need anyone to vote, because they will write any result.

They need a marker to show that the 'elections' took place. Today they brought hundreds of agitators and organizers of the 'elections' from other territories, because they cannot be found in Melitopol and Zaporizhzhya region

said Fedorov.

According to him, people were brought in from the temporarily occupied Crimea, from the Krasnodar region of Russia.

Addendum 

On February 25, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reportedthat "early voting" in the "elections" illegally organized by the occupiers had begun in the TOT.

For three weeks, the residents of the TOT will be collecting votes in support of Putin - reportedly, members of "election commissions" with ballot boxes, accompanied by armed security forces, will come to every house, stop on the streets, and visit social institutions. From March 15 to 17, people will reportedly be herded to the polls to fulfill a task from the Kremlin and local gauleiters: to collect 94% support for the dictator.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Ivan Fedorov
Crimea
Melitopol
Zaporizhzhia
