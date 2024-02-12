They sided with the aggressor, "handed over" Ukrainian citizens to the FSB: 4 known occupier's accomplices from Kherson region to be tried

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102366 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129325 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130306 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171774 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169572 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276101 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177897 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167020 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244711 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102017 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 88673 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 85451 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 97779 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 38787 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276101 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229921 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241233 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 6154 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129326 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103842 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103964 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120261 views
They sided with the aggressor, "handed over" Ukrainian citizens to the FSB: 4 known occupier's accomplices from Kherson region to be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21572 views

Four well-known accomplices of the Russian aggressor from Kherson region will be tried for aiding the occupiers and handing over Ukrainian citizens to the FSB.

Four known accomplices of the Russian aggressor from Kherson region will be tried for collaboration. One of the defendants is presumed dead, while the others continue to hold their positions in the occupation administration of Nova Kakhovka. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

In September 2023, investigators of the National Police served four residents of the Kherson region, namely:

On suspicion of collaborationь - Part 5 of Article 111-1, Part 6 of Article 111-1, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

Illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of persons (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The defendants include the head and deputy head of the so-called military-civilian administration of occupied Nova Kakhovka, the head of the local Humanitarian Aid Center, and the deputy head of the occupation administration of Kherson region.

After the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the territory of the Kherson region by Russian troops, these citizens of Ukraine voluntarily sided with the aggressor and took up their leadership positions in the occupation authorities

, the statement said.

One of the defendants is presumed dead, while the others continue to hold their positions in the occupation administration of Nova Kakhovka.

Recall

In occupied Berdiansk, a local collaborator businessman was killed, who helped the Russians seize local businesses and denounced Ukrainian patriots.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has served a notice of suspicion to Roman Khitushchenko, the "First Deputy Minister of Economic Development" of the occupied Crimea, of organizing the industrial production of combat drones for Russian troops.

Torture chamber in Gostomel: occupants kept people in the freezer of the Antonov canteen12.02.24, 17:17 • 28973 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
khostelGostomel
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
nova-kakhovkaNova Kakhovka
berdianskBerdiansk
khersonKherson

