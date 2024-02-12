They sided with the aggressor, "handed over" Ukrainian citizens to the FSB: 4 known occupier's accomplices from Kherson region to be tried

Four known accomplices of the Russian aggressor from Kherson region will be tried for collaboration. One of the defendants is presumed dead, while the others continue to hold their positions in the occupation administration of Nova Kakhovka. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

In September 2023, investigators of the National Police served four residents of the Kherson region, namely:

On suspicion of collaborationь - Part 5 of Article 111-1, Part 6 of Article 111-1, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

Illegal deprivation of liberty or abduction of persons (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The defendants include the head and deputy head of the so-called military-civilian administration of occupied Nova Kakhovka, the head of the local Humanitarian Aid Center, and the deputy head of the occupation administration of Kherson region.

After the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the territory of the Kherson region by Russian troops, these citizens of Ukraine voluntarily sided with the aggressor and took up their leadership positions in the occupation authorities , the statement said.

One of the defendants is presumed dead, while the others continue to hold their positions in the occupation administration of Nova Kakhovka.

