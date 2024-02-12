Torture chamber in Gostomel: occupants kept people in the freezer of the Antonov canteen

Police officers in Kyiv region have served a notice of suspicion to a Russian serviceman who was holding citizens in a non-working freezer of a former canteen at the airport. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that from March 8 to March 17, 2022, the serviceman, together with his accomplices, held people in a non-working freezer of the former canteen of the Antonov State Enterprise.

It is noted that during interrogations, the Russian military mercilessly tortured civilian prisoners: they struck vital organs, passed electric current through the body and deprived them of air.

They brought us to the forest and threw us into a pit where the guys had already been killed. Later they brought two other men who were shot in front of us and thrown on top of us. We covered ourselves with bodies because it was very cold. Then the Russian military transported us to a freezer room, where the FSB began interrogating us, - says Yuriy, one of the victims.

According to Yurii's testimony, there were also women in captivity, and the Russian military abused them at night.

There were women too. We could hear them through the wall. At night they were abused, they were screaming. And one of the women had cancer, we heard her say it repeatedly, that she needed medicine. The occupiers did not give her any medicine, she was crying in pain, - Yuriy said.

Kyiv police investigators served a notice of suspicion to a 47-year-old Russian military officer over violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of people by prior conspiracy.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , the German Prosecutor's Office identified alleged Russian servicemen who fired on civilians in Gostomel in 2022.