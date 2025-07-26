Two Ukrainians detained in Georgia: methadone found

Two Ukrainian citizens have been detained in Georgia on charges of involvement in drug trafficking. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, according to UNN.

Details

According to Georgian law enforcement officers, the detainees are a man and a woman, aged 21 and 27.

During searches of the accused's homes, police found 184 packages of methadone. Drugs prepared for sale were also seized from locations indicated by the dealers.

Among other evidence are various materials used for packaging and wrapping drugs.

The investigation is ongoing into the illegal acquisition and storage of drugs in particularly large quantities and facilitating their illegal sale by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. These crimes are punishable by imprisonment for up to 20 years or life imprisonment.